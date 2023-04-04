The 35-year-old guided ‘The Old Gold & Blacks’ to five consecutive league wins – including a 3-1 victory over leaders and YouTube stars Hashtag United – in the same month where they also booked their spot in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals.

It’s great reward for the ex-Linfield and Portadown man who endured a difficult start to life in the dugout after his side went winless in the first three matches under his stewardship but they have came out the other side in style.

They currently occupy a play-off spot ahead of tonight’s clash with Coggeshall Town and Casement feels he has now settled into the role.

Chris Casement in action for Linfield

"When I first took over it was very difficult,” he said. “Five or six players left the club and you have players ringing up saying they want to leave and aren't happy and maybe a club higher has come in for them. You have to let go and rebalance sometimes and we've done that.

"The first two or three weeks going from playing to taking over as a young manager were very overwhelming.

"You have lots of messages which were kind, your phone doesn't stop, you have players ringing up asking to leave in the midst of that and you have games you're losing - it's a very lonely place in the first two or three weeks.

"The first three matches we lost two and drew one and I'm thinking maybe I've made the wrong choice here!

"Now it has settled down, we've managed to put some wins together, the squad is a bit better morale wise and I've managed to get my ideas across in how I want things done. I'm really enjoying it now and the challenge of it.

"I feel like I've challenged and tested myself but it's one I'm definitely growing into and getting more experience each day."

When taking over as manager, Casement – who won five Irish League titles and four Irish Cup crowns – believed his days as a player were likely over as he wanted to give full attention to his new job.

However, the name ‘Casement’ has been appearing on most Stowmarket team sheets since and he’s determined to keep going until the end of this season at the very least.

"That lasted I think two games!" he laughed. “An injury happened and there was nobody else so I filled in and it was during that run of games so I had to stick with the same team until a defeat or I didn't play well.

"I have two great, experienced assistants who have been around the leagues across here and played professionally for Colchester and Cambridge and I'm very lucky to have their know-how because they have been around non-league for the last 20/25 years.

"When I am playing I can see things on the pitch but they can see the full match overview and are great heads to have on the side. They have been a big help to me in terms of their experience and bouncing ideas off them. It has worked really well.

"I still like playing - I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I still feel physically I can keep up with the younger boys and I still enjoy the competitive side of playing. We will see what happens come the end of the season and I will look at it again come June.

"Managers who have played and then retire always say you're retired a long time. I had those two or three games out as manager when I wasn't playing and it was definitely hard!

"When you're not on the pitch you can't influence anything - you're trusting your players and relying on them once they cross the white line.

