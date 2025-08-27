Former Linfield duo receive maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-ups with new assistant manager confirmed

Former Linfield duo Braiden Graham and Ceadach O’Neill have received their maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-ups for next month’s European Championship qualifying trip to Georgia while Tommy Wright has also confirmed his new assistant manager.

Both Graham and O’Neill departed for Premier League clubs last summer – the former joining Everton and latter switching to Arsenal – and the duo have been rewarded for fine early season form with further international honours.

Graham scored a brace for Everton’s U21s in their 2-1 National League Cup win over Solihull Moors and followed it up by netting against Fulham in Premier League Two.

The 17-year-old continues to receive widespread praise for his progression at the Toffees and was included in their senior squad for a pre-season fixture against Accrington Stanley.

Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

O’Neill struck twice for Arsenal’s U18s in Tuesday’s 4-0 cup success against Peterborough United and will now step up to international U21 level for the first time.

Leicester City midfielder Ryan Donnelly and Eoin Kenny, who is the son of former Republic of Ireland manager Stephen, have also been called up.

Kenny is currently on the books of Dundalk with the 19-year-old scoring seven goals in 28 league appearances for the runaway First Division leaders.

He has previously represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at youth international level, most recently featuring for the latter’s U19s.

Stephen McMullan was due to be in Wright’s panel, however he has switched to the senior squad following an injury to Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

A trip to Georgia on September 9 marks the start of Northern Ireland’s U21 European Championship qualification campaign with further tests awaiting against Malta, Germany, Latvia and Greece.

Wright said: “We want to promote and push players and give them exposure to higher levels of international football as early as we can.”

Former St Johnstone boss Wright has made changes to his backroom staff for the upcoming campaign with Steven MacLean joining as assistant manager.

MacLean, who has also managed St Johnstone as well as Queen’s Park in his native Scotland, played for Wright when he was the Saints boss.

Former Northern Ireland international Corry Evans, who has enjoyed spells at Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, is also joining Wright’s backroom team alongside goalkeeper coach Conor Brennan.

Northern Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers – Fraser Barnsley (Everton), Josh Clarke (Celtic), Francis Hurl (Huddersfield Town).

Defenders – Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Barr (Cliftonville, on loan from Derry City), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Sam Inwood (Bolton Wanderers), Shea Kearney (Dunfermline Athletic), Matthew Orr (Linfield), Johnny Russell (Glentoran), Michael Forbes (Northampton Town, on loan from West Ham United).

Midfielders – Ryan Donnelly (Leicester City), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Jamie McDonnell (Mansfield Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Darren Robinson (St Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Derby County), Dylan Sloan (Larne), Francis Turley (Celtic).