The 25-year-old signed for the Loftus Road outfit as a teenager in August 2017 after impressing in the Irish League with Linfield, scoring 14 league goals in 52 appearances to earn his move across the water.

Smyth played 13 times in the English second-flight for QPR in his maiden campaign but then struggled for opportunities in the following seasons and spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic before signing permanently for Leyton Orient.

Last season was a breakout one for Smyth as he netted 10 goals to help Orient win the League Two title alongside being named 2022/23 EFL Player of the Season at the London Football Awards.

Paul Smyth after signing a three-year deal with Queens Park Rangers. PIC: QPR

Now back at QPR, Smyth is looking to prove himself at Championship level and is embracing the pressure.

"I had a good season last year and they've (QPR) been keeping tabs on me,” he told the club’s media channel. “It feels like I've been on loan for two years!

"It was a brilliant season winning the league with Leyton Orient and the interest was there from QPR over the summer and I wanted to get it done.

"I wanted to give it another chance in the Championship so I sat down with my family and thought about what was the best move for me.

"Any club you go to there's pressure on you but for me being here before I know what it’s like and I kind of have a point to prove to myself to show that I can do it.

"Once the opportunity came I was like 'I want this, want to show what I can do and be me again'."

A lot has changed for Smyth since his last stint with the west London club, including getting married and becoming a father, which he says has helped make him a better player.

"I wasn't used to full-time football,” he reflected. “I was working as a tree surgeon and playing part-time with Linfield and once I got to the first-team I was getting used to playing against men and senior players.

"Once I got the chance to come across here I wanted to make the most of it. Yes, it didn't go well for me at QPR at the time with the change of managers and not fitting in well.

"The best thing for me was to go on loan and get that game time and experience. I think it's the most important thing in football to play as many games as possible because you only gain experience through games and that's what I have went away and done.

"I've had a little son, got married and I'm a big family man. It brings you down to earth with priorities and things like that.

"I've enjoyed my football and had good coaches behind me to push me on. I wanted to prove myself and I think I did that last year but I have more to prove.

"It (becoming a father) has composed me a bit, calmed me down - I'm a Duracell bunny as everyone knows!

"There's times when I go home and I look at him and he makes me smile and makes me know I have to provide for him. It's good to have a little man and family. There's loads of pressure and that's what I thrive off."

Smyth has also had to recover from serious injuries to make his way back to this level after suffering a collapsed lung in January 2022.

He bounced back from that to produce the best season of his career to date but admits he had thoughts about quitting the game he loves.

"It was a massive season,” he said. “The year before wasn't the best but that was the time where I was in my darkest moments - I was injured quite a bit and getting frustrated with it.

"I thought to myself I didn't know what to do and thought to even quit football at the time and if I didn't have my missus I wouldn't have been playing at the time.