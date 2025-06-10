Former Linfield goalkeeper 'excited for the next chapter' after joining Premiership newcomers Bangor

Bangor have confirmed their first signing since sealing Premiership promotion following the arrival of former Linfield goalkeeper Gareth Deane from Glenavon.

Deane joined the Lurgan Blues from Coleraine in January 2024 with Rory Brown moving in the opposite direction and went on to make 26 Premiership appearances, including 19 last term.

The 30-year-old hadn’t featured since November with Mark Byrne and Tadhg Ryan sharing number one responsibilities for Paddy McLaughlin’s side and was placed on the transfer list upon the conclusion of last season.

Deane spent six campaigns at Windsor Park before moving to Coleraine and will now provide crucial Premiership experience as Bangor prepare for life back in Northern Ireland’s top-flight after winning the Championship title.

The Seasiders were on the hunt for a new goalkeeper with Patrick Solis Grogan returning to Dungannon Swifts after his loan spell at Clandeboye Park came to an end.

"Met and got to know some good people during my time at Glenavon,” Deane, who has signed a one-year contract, posted on social media. “Not the way I wanted the last half of the season to go but excited for the next chapter. Hopefully see you all soon.”

Confirming Deane’s departure, Glenavon said on their website: “Goalkeeper Gareth Deane has moved to Premiership new boys Bangor.

"The Lisburn man, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Saturday, joined Glenavon in January 2024 in a swap deal which saw Rory Brown become a Coleraine player.

"Gareth produced some outstanding displays in the autumn of 2024 when the team defeated Coleraine and Crusaders away from home and won the first Mid-Ulster derby of the season against Portadown.