Former Linfield star admits Coleraine signing 'best player in the league' Joel Cooper made decision easier

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:05 BST

Former Linfield midfielder Stephen Fallon admits Coleraine signing “best player in the league” Joel Cooper made his decision to also join the Bannsiders much easier.

Fallon was unveiled as Coleraine’s second signing of the window on Tuesday and was swiftly joined by Cooper 24 hours later with official confirmation of his multi-year deal.

Their arrivals, alongside the likes of Levi Ives, Ronan Doherty and Declan McManus in January, is another statement of intent from Coleraine owner Henry Ross as the club look to compete for major honours under new manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Cooper joins the County Londonderry outfit as the reigning Premiership Player of the Year having scored 19 goals and provided a further nine assists as Linfield reclaimed the Gibson Cup, ultimately finishing 22 points clear at the summit.

Joel Cooper (pictured) and Stephen Fallon have both joined Coleraine from Linfield. (Photo by Pacemaker)Joel Cooper (pictured) and Stephen Fallon have both joined Coleraine from Linfield. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Joel Cooper (pictured) and Stephen Fallon have both joined Coleraine from Linfield. (Photo by Pacemaker)

The former Oxford United ace also won two League Cup crowns and an Irish Cup across spells at Windsor Park and Fallon believes Cooper is undoubtedly the Irish League’s top talent.

"If you sign somebody like Joel you know what direction a team is going in,” Fallon told the club’s media channel. “When someone signs the best player in the league, it makes it easier for me to make that decision to come as well.

"In my opinion, he's the best player in the league."

Midfielder Fallon started his career at Swansea City before returning home to Linfield in 2016, originally on loan before making the move permanently, and spent the past nine years with the Blues.

During that time, 28-year-old Fallon collected six Premiership titles, three League Cups and two Irish Cups, but his involvement has been limited in recent seasons due to injury.

Fallon only managed to make five league appearances last term following seven in the previous campaign, but Cooper feels with a bit of luck his team-mate will be able to show his class once again at The Showgrounds.

"I was delighted when Stephen signed because it's another friendly face and he's a top lad as well,” said Cooper. “Football wise, he's one of the better players I've ever played with.

"People don't see the things we do in training and his ability can be scary at times. I hope he gets a bit of luck in terms of fitness because when he's playing he's scarily good, so I'm looking forward to seeing him out there."

Former Derry City chief Higgins has long been an admirer of Fallon and revealed he once had a conversation with Healy about the potential of bringing him to the Brandywell.

"I remember David Healy calling me about a player at Derry City years ago and I said ‘possibly, if you give us Stephen Fallon in return’,” said Higgins. “The conversation was quickly wrapped up, put it that way!

"He’s a talented player, one of the top midfield players in the country, and the key for us is to get him a good pre-season and get him right.

"We’ve a hell of a player on our hands if we manage to achieve that.

"He has been a key player in some of Linfield’s title wins and he brings that respect straight away when he walks into the dressing room.

"You often hear people talking about him being one of the top midfield players of the past 10 years in the league.

“He’s had a difficult few years with injury but having spoken to the medical staff here, they have been isolated injuries and we feel we can get on top of that and get him right."

