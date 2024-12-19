Former Linfield star Stuart King admits losing talisman Joel Cooper would be a “massive, massive loss” to the current Premiership leaders but insists the player “has to look after himself” during what is ultimately a short career in football.

Reports of Cooper’s potential shock move to Irish League rivals Coleraine emerged on Monday before the ex-Oxford United ace further displayed his quality 24 hours later by scoring the winner as David Healy’s side defeated Dungannon Swifts to move 11 points clear at the summit.

The 28-year-old has been the Premiership’s standout star this season, netting 11 goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances, and across three spells at Windsor Park has won three league titles and an Irish Cup crown.

His departure would undoubtedly come as a massive blow to the Blues, who King spent four years with after returning home from Southend United in 2001, but the former Carrick Rangers boss can’t blame Cooper for prioritising himself and his family.

Joel Cooper is reportedly set to depart Linfield for Coleraine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"He's 28 and has to look after himself,” he said. “If he does leave, he'd be a massive, massive loss for Linfield.

"The last few weeks he has been phenomenal, and I know he has been phenomenal for years, but the last few weeks I think he has upped his game again.

"It's a tough one because they've let his contract run down - I don't know if that's the club's decision or Joel's, but it's one of those situations now where Joel has everything in his favour. He's the decision maker.

"Every club in the country would want to sign Joel Cooper and it'll be a massive loss for Linfield if he leaves, which looks like is going to happen. It's absolute madness that he hasn't been tied down a lot earlier.

"I don't know the ins and outs but he's a phenomenal player and every club in the country would want to sign him.

"Joel Cooper will do what's best for him and he has to look after himself and his family. He owes no club anything because he has to look after himself. He could only play in the best scenario for another 10 years so fair play to him.

"People will get upset and angry about it but if someone offers me a lot of extra money to do the same job for another company then of course you want to do it because it looks after you and your family.

"I understand fans getting upset but put yourself in his shoes - if someone is offering you a lot more money to go work somewhere else, why wouldn't you, especially if you have a short career?"

Cooper’s arrival would be a massive statement of intent from Coleraine, who confirmed on Thursday that 24-year-old property developer Henry Ross has became the club’s new majority owner with his ambition to make the Bannsiders a “leading club” in the Irish League.

"It's unbelievable,” added King. “What a signing he would be - it's unreal that we're having this conversation about Coleraine potentially signing Joel Cooper.

"It's madness considering where Coleraine are with their young pros and they are building and building, now they're trying to sign Linfield's best player.

