Mark Stafford celebrates with Linfield manager David Healy after an Irish Cup win over Cliftonville in 2016. PIC: Brian Little/Presseye

Mark Stafford admits taking his first step into management with hometown club Ballinamallard United “means that bit more” as he looks to implement lessons learned from a successful playing career into time in the dugout.

The 36-year-old won four Irish League titles across six years at Linfield and also had spells with Glenavon and the Mallards before retiring at the end of last season.

Having served as Tommy Canning’s assistant manager since October, Stafford has now been appointed as permanent boss at the Championship club, where he progressed through the youth ranks before becoming an established senior star.

Stafford has had the opportunity to work under two of the Irish League’s most impressive young managers of recent times – former Northern Ireland international David Healy has lifted 12 trophies at Windsor Park while Gary Hamilton enjoyed almost 12 years in charge of Glenavon, winning two Irish Cup crowns.

"That experience in those changing rooms was great,” he said. “Having been in a successful changing room like Linfield, I know there are still difficult moments.

"People maybe think from the outside that everything is great all the time and everybody is always happy when you're winning all these trophies, but sometimes it can be the opposite and a challenging place - it's a good and healthy place to work - but it can be challenging.

"People set high demands of each other and the manager demands a lot from the players and his staff in the right way. Working in that has been great experience in how they run their sessions, the way they handle situations, especially working under David Healy for six years - I seen him deal with certain scenarios and he was brilliant.

"I played under Gary too who has a different style and Harry McConkey at Ballinamallard was very articulate and well-prepared in how we would go about matches. I've picked up loads of different things.”

Stafford was placed in caretaker charge of Ballinamallard in October and won three consecutive matches, including an impressive 3-0 triumph away to Bangor, and will be asking for the same effort this time around as a prolonged reign gets underway.

"I enjoyed it and I felt much the same as I do now,” he reflected. “I was apprehensive about it and knew it was going to be a big task.

"We'd tough games but the players responded really well. I know this time around is different because I'm the manager and you'll not get that bounce effect.

"We spoke to the players last night and all I've asked is they give me everything. If they do that, I know the supporters will be happy.

"It makes it a lot bigger because it's my club...this is where I come from and played my youth and senior football. I know what's at stake here and know the challenge that is ahead of me. It means that bit more."

Stafford’s initial ambition when getting into coaching was to give young players from Fermanagh an opportunity to showcase their talents, and nothing about that philosophy will change now in charge of a senior side.

"Giving young players a chance is huge for me,” he said. “The aim of the game is to get Ballinamallard youth players or players from the local area an opportunity to play at a higher level - that's what I want and it's why I got into coaching in the first place.

