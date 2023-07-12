News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Former Linfield star believes this is the year where an Irish League club qualifies for European group stage

After a couple of near misses in recent years, former Linfield and Portadown defender Chris Casement believes this could be the season where an Irish League team seals a historic European group stage spot.
By Johnny Morton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Casement was with the Blues when they were cruelly eliminated in the 2019/20 Europa League play-off on away goals by Qarabağ FK while David Healy’s side got even closer last season, coming within seconds of Europa Conference League progression before losing a penalty shootout against RFS.

Linfield will be hoping to put another impressive run together this time around, starting with Thursday’s first-leg at Windsor Park against Albanian outfit Vllaznia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reigning Premiership champions Larne, Irish Cup winners Crusaders and Glentoran are also gunning to create history by becoming the first local side to make it all the way, and Casement believes it’s a real possibility.

Kyle McClean put Linfield on the verge of European history last seasonKyle McClean put Linfield on the verge of European history last season
Kyle McClean put Linfield on the verge of European history last season
Most Popular

"I wouldn't be surprised if it happens this year, it isn't far away,” said Casement, who made 18 European appearances. “I see the league now really improving each year and I keep a close eye on it.

"I'm going to put my head on the block and say there will be a team that qualifies this year. It'll be nice to see it.

"It has been a long time coming because the investment is there and we've had teams turning full-time. The quality of player has gone up and I just hope it continues to grow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I know from being over here and working for Ipswich that young players are very much of interest and we're keeping an eye on everything because we know it's a good market for clubs like us over here.

"We've always produced good players to go across the water so it's about doing a bit more for our local game. Sunday and Friday night games help and maybe a bit more investment from TV or sponsorship to give us that bit more money.

"It's about keeping up, modernising everything and the marketing is extremely important. It's a huge effort from everyone involved with people behind the scenes, media, clubs, level of player - I see it definitely going in a high trajectory for sure."

The European stage offers another opportunity for local stars to make a name for themselves and Casement says an impressive campaign can be potentially life-changing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You can guarantee that if Larne or Linfield make it to play-offs or even through the first couple of rounds, there are definitely going to be scouts and recruitment people keeping an eye on the young players,” he added. “It's just a fact.

"You've seen it in the last five years that anyone around that age of 18-22 that is playing at a high level consistently for 12-18 months have found themselves getting a move.

"You just have to look at the likes of Trai Hume, Mark Sykes or Joel Cooper - that's only three and there are more.

"I say to young players all the time that it's a fantastic platform for players to go and play and if they are performing at a high-level they will get their move to England or Scotland. Hopefully there will be some more young lads next year and going forward."

Related topics:BluesLinfieldPortadownEuropa LeagueLarneEuropa Conference League