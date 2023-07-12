Casement was with the Blues when they were cruelly eliminated in the 2019/20 Europa League play-off on away goals by Qarabağ FK while David Healy’s side got even closer last season, coming within seconds of Europa Conference League progression before losing a penalty shootout against RFS.

Linfield will be hoping to put another impressive run together this time around, starting with Thursday’s first-leg at Windsor Park against Albanian outfit Vllaznia.

Reigning Premiership champions Larne, Irish Cup winners Crusaders and Glentoran are also gunning to create history by becoming the first local side to make it all the way, and Casement believes it’s a real possibility.

Kyle McClean put Linfield on the verge of European history last season

"I wouldn't be surprised if it happens this year, it isn't far away,” said Casement, who made 18 European appearances. “I see the league now really improving each year and I keep a close eye on it.

"I'm going to put my head on the block and say there will be a team that qualifies this year. It'll be nice to see it.

"It has been a long time coming because the investment is there and we've had teams turning full-time. The quality of player has gone up and I just hope it continues to grow.

"I know from being over here and working for Ipswich that young players are very much of interest and we're keeping an eye on everything because we know it's a good market for clubs like us over here.

"We've always produced good players to go across the water so it's about doing a bit more for our local game. Sunday and Friday night games help and maybe a bit more investment from TV or sponsorship to give us that bit more money.

"It's about keeping up, modernising everything and the marketing is extremely important. It's a huge effort from everyone involved with people behind the scenes, media, clubs, level of player - I see it definitely going in a high trajectory for sure."

The European stage offers another opportunity for local stars to make a name for themselves and Casement says an impressive campaign can be potentially life-changing.

"You can guarantee that if Larne or Linfield make it to play-offs or even through the first couple of rounds, there are definitely going to be scouts and recruitment people keeping an eye on the young players,” he added. “It's just a fact.

"You've seen it in the last five years that anyone around that age of 18-22 that is playing at a high level consistently for 12-18 months have found themselves getting a move.

"You just have to look at the likes of Trai Hume, Mark Sykes or Joel Cooper - that's only three and there are more.