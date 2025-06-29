Former Linfield star feels David Healy 'getting better all the time' and believes Blues are title favourites next season

Former Linfield star Mark Stafford believes David Healy continues to get “better all the time” and has backed him to deliver further silverware success after signing a new three-year deal at the Blues.

Northern Ireland legend Healy had been linked with a number of managerial vacancies in recent times after winning six Premiership titles across nine full seasons at Windsor Park, but he’s now ended any speculation over his future by committing to 2028, which will bring his Linfield reign to almost 13 years.

Stafford played a key role in four of those Gibson Cup triumphs under Healy and also shone on the European stage, scoring in their Europa League play-off first leg win over Qarabag before narrowly missing out on group stage football on away goals in 2019.

The 37-year-old has since moved into management himself with Ballinamallard United, giving him an even greater appreciation for the success achieved by Healy, and is confident the former Sunderland striker will continue adding to his impressive trophy haul.

Mark Stafford and David Healy celebrate after an Irish Cup victory in 2026. (Photo by Brian Little/Presseye)

"I messaged him this morning to congratulate him and said he has another three years to add to his legacy at Linfield Football Club,” said Stafford. “I'm sure he will add to that legacy.

"Having had absolutely zero managerial experience before taking over at Linfield, it shows you how much guts and courage he has and how much he backs himself. The trophies speak for themselves and he's done an unbelievable job.

"He's getting better all the time too. He's improving as a manager and his staff are always improving.

"He has a good staff and he has Willie McKeown there too who plays an important role. Willie brought me to the club...he brought me to meet David Jeffrey when I didn't end up signing and then brought me back for another opportunity, which I was very grateful for.

"Willie has done a great job with the gaffer. He has all the people around him that are really important and he's the leader in that. That all adds to the job he's doing there."

Linfield reclaimed the Premiership throne last season in style, becoming the first team to seal Gibson Cup glory before the split, and despite increased investment from the likes of Coleraine, Stafford sees Healy’s men as the side to beat once again next term.

"To win the league the way they did last season is unheard of really in the Irish League,” he added. “With all the good Linfield teams over the years, what he did last season was unbelievable with his squad.

"In January, the league was pretty much over. David was very good at keeping everything under wraps and he's brilliant at that...it's always about the next game when you play for Linfield.

"That's the mindset that has been there for generations - nobody gets carried away and it's always onto the next one because they are so used to winning trophies.

"Linfield are always the favourites because of their history. It's very hard to explain unless you're in the changing room but winning the league is just the expectation at Linfield...that will always be the case.