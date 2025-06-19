Former Linfield star has no doubt David Healy 'would be a success' across the water

Former Linfield star and coach Darren Murphy has no doubt David Healy would be a success if given an opportunity across the water – but also knows how much managing his beloved Blues means to Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer.

Healy has delivered six Premiership titles across almost a decade at Windsor Park and will lead Linfield back into Champions League qualifying this summer in a headline first-round clash against League of Ireland champions Shelbourne.

The 46-year-old has been strongly linked with vacancies at Raith Rovers and Dundee in the past 12 months but remains in charge of the South Belfast outfit ahead of another campaign where Linfield will look to fight on all fronts.

Murphy, who was part of the Linfield team that famously secured Setanta Cup glory by beating Shelbourne in 2005, served on Healy’s backroom staff for over two years and got a unique insight to the dedication displayed on a daily basis.

Darren Murphy served on David Healy's backroom staff at Linfield. (Photo by Brian Little/PressEye)

While still not feeling Healy gets the credit he deserves for winning 13 trophies in an increasingly competitive Irish League, Murphy insists he has the ability to succeed across the water.

"I think David has earned the right for those decisions to come his way,” he said. “I know how much he loves managing Linfield and he loves doing that every single day - that's why he works so hard.

"The reason he has been linked with clubs is because of the job he has done here.

"People underestimate the job he's doing because of the demands he's under at Linfield. He's always going to be linked with jobs but he seems happy.

"Who knows if somewhere down the line an opportunity comes up that he feels is right for him and if it is, I have no doubt he would be a success because he works so hard.

"He's very driven, very detailed and doesn't leave anything to chance. Most importantly, he understands the game and can set teams up in Europe and picked up a lot of experience at Linfield.

"If the opportunity arises, I've no doubt he would be a success."

Just like Healy, Shelbourne boss Damien Duff spent time at Fulham as a player and shone on the international stage for his country, earning 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Last season’s title triumph marked a first for Duff, who also represented Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Newcastle United, and Murphy believes the duo will relish coming up against each other in a crucial clash.

"Damien has done a tremendous job at Shelbourne which can't go unnoticed,” he added. “In the other dugout you have Northern Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer and an iconic figure of the game here.

"I feel at times David doesn't get the credit that he deserves. He's managing an institution of a football club and following great men like Roy Coyle and David Jeffrey.

"He's doing it at a time where there's immense pressure because the landscape is changing in the Irish League with Larne, Glentoran and Coleraine.

"No matter what happens elsewhere, the expectations at Linfield are to win trophies and that won't go away.

"Any time he has been questioned he has always found the answers and did it again last season with winning the league before the split, which is a remarkable achievement.

"I'm sure they are really looking forward to the occasion because they want to be involved in the big games.