Former Linfield star reveals 'massive factor' behind Ballymena United move after sealing Irish League return
Clarke spent over a decade at Windsor Park after returning home from Rangers, winning five Premiership titles alongside three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups before joining Scottish outfit Livingston last summer.
The 31-year-old made 20 Scottish Championship appearances last term as David Martindale’s side secured promotion back to the Premiership at the first attempt, scoring two goals in the process, and also lifted the Challenge Cup following March’s 5-0 triumph over Queen’s Park.
Clarke’s involvement had been limited in recent months with the left-back’s final league appearance coming in February and he has now sealed an Irish League return with Ballymena.
Just like Clarke, Ervin enjoyed a hugely successful playing career at Linfield before captaining Ballymena to their last major trophy success in 2017 and is now preparing for his third season in charge of the County Antrim outfit.
"The manager was a massive factor,” Clarke told the club’s media channel. "I was at Linfield for 11 years, won many trophies and enjoyed many good years.
"I'd an opportunity last year to go to Livi and I couldn't turn it down. I'm glad I went and tried it and I played my part in getting the club back to the SPL.
"I missed home a lot and speaking to Jim, he gave me his plans for the club and I know what he's trying to build here.
"I've known Jim a long time - I was with him at Linfield for a year when I first came home from Rangers.
"I know the type of guy he is and the performances he wants. Jim sold me it very well and I'm glad it's sorted.”
Ballymena have won three trophies this century – two Co Antrim Shields and the aforementioned League Cup glory sealed by beating Carrick Rangers – and also reached the European stage on three occasions, most recently in 2019.
The Sky Blues missed out in four Irish Cup finals over the past 12 years, including in consecutive years to Crusaders under David Jeffrey, and Clarke is determined to help bring a winning mentality to Ballymena as they look to reach the next level.
"I spoke to Jim in great detail and it's important you want to go and win things,” added Clarke. “I've won a lot in this country but I'm not finished yet and speaking to Jim and knowing his plans, I don't see why there's not a great base of a squad to kick on and maybe add silverware this season.
"I think it's something you should be hungry for as a squad and club."
Former club Livingston wished Clarke well for the future, posting on social media: “Matthew Clarke & Livingston FC have mutually agreed to part ways as Matthew is looking to move to be closer to his family back home. All the best, Matty!”
