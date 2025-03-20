Former Linfield star urges Irish League champions to extend contract of 'phenomenal' David Healy for 'as long as they can'

Former Linfield winger Stuart King insists the club’s board need to extend David Healy’s contract for “as long as they can” after the Northern Ireland legend secured his sixth Premiership title in style.

In what is arguably Healy’s greatest achievement across his nine-year Windsor Park tenure, the Blues became the first team to seal Gibson Cup glory before the split and rounded off a campaign where they’ve been far and away the top team.

Healy’s men have won more matches (23), scored more goals (58), conceded the fewest (23) and collected most points both home (39) and away (34) on route to claiming a record-breaking 57th league title.

After being linked with a move to Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers earlier this season, Healy ultimately opted to stay at Linfield and signed a new contract which keeps him in South Belfast until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, but former Carrick Rangers boss King feels the powers-that-be should look to extend that even further.

David Healy will soon celebrate lifting his sixth Premiership title as Linfield manager. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"It's absolutely crazy that anyone could question him - his record is unreal,” said King. “Yes they lost the league title over the last couple of years to Larne who had big investment and did really well, but this was a big season and David knocked it out of the park again.

"He deserves so much credit.

"The Linfield board should be talking to him and nailing him down for as long as they can because his record at the club has been phenomenal and he's a credit to himself and the club.

"He had a chance to go away at the start of the season but stayed and this was a big season for him.

"He has exceeded all expectations and been phenomenal.

"He deserves all the credit he gets...he's an absolute gentleman and his backroom staff are the same.

"When David was linked to other clubs it was massive that they kept him and David has produced the goods.

"There have been situations where other clubs might have came out and said a few things around players potentially leaving, but they kept quiet and he stuck to his guns.

"The players have all performed, he has managed that really well and the league form, they've grinded out results week in, week out and to win it before the split is ridiculous.

"A lot of clubs now are going to have to step up big style because Linfield have set the bar so high that there's a lot of work needed to get anywhere near it."

Only twice since the Irish League was restructured ahead of the 2008/09 season has a team won the Premiership by a double-figure points margin – Linfield in 2011/12 (11) and Crusaders in 2014/15 (10) – which further showcases the remarkable form of Healy’s side, who currently hold a 19-point advantage and will be looking to set another record.

"It's an unbelievable achievement,” added King. “To have it won with seven games to go is ridiculous.

"They've been so consistent, phenomenal and the best team in the league by a mile. League tables don't lie and to win it with so many games in hand is phenomenal.