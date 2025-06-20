Former Linfield striker Ethan Devine admits scoring goals is “all I care about this season” after joining Championship outfit H&W Welders.

Devine, who was previously on the books of Cliftonville, joined Linfield from Knockbreda in 2022 and spent time on loan at Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United while with the Blues.

The 24-year-old made 44 Premiership appearances for David Healy’s side across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, scoring nine times in the process, and netted a crucial goal as Linfield progressed past The New Saints in Champions League qualifying.

Devine has now joined the Welders, who narrowly missed out on an opportunity to seal Premiership promotion last season after finishing third behind champions Bangor and Annagh United.

Ethan Devine celebrates scoring in Champions League qualifying for Linfield. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

He will be playing alongside Michael McLellan – the Championship’s top scorer from last season – and will also fill a void which was left in Paul Kee’s side by Tiarnan O’Connor’s January departure to Larne.

Devine told the club’s media channel, having played nearly 100 top-flight league matches, how he is determined to hit the ground running at the Welders and has his sights firmly set on scoring goals aplenty.

"I’m only 24 but I’ve played a lot of games in the Irish League,” said Devine. “I’ve a lot of experience behind me so hopefully that can help with the younger boys and myself through the season.

"I just want to score goals and more goals – that’s all I care about this season and hopefully that will win us the league.

"I’m probably not even at my prime yet so hopefully I can get a good season behind me, score a lot of goals, get the confidence back up and we will take it from there.”