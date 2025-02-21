Former Linfield youngster focused on Aston Villa progression after ticking off milestone and talks Marcus Rashford inspiration

Former Linfield youngster Cole Brannigan continues to tick off important career milestones at Premier League giants Aston Villa, crediting both the Irish League club and his family for playing key roles in a dream journey to date.

Brannigan swapped Windsor Park for Villa Park in 2023 alongside Blues team-mate Calum Moreland and after impressing for the club’s U18s, scoring four league goals and providing a further four assists throughout his debut campaign, the highly-rated 17-year-old was rewarded with his first professional contract last summer.

He has continued to go from strength to strength this term, topping Villa’s U18s goalscoring charts by netting seven times in eight U18 Premier League outings, and made his maiden Premier League Two appearance for their U21s against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Alongside featuring in the EFL Trophy and UEFA Youth League, Brannigan has also got a taste for the senior environment, training with Unai Emery’s star-studded squad which now includes Marcus Rashford.

While it would be easy to get carried away after experiencing such a rapid rise, Brannigan displays maturity beyond his years and knows this is only the start of what he wants to be a prolonged professional career.

"The U21 coach (Josep Gombau) was speaking to me and told me that what I'm doing isn't going unnoticed,” Brannigan told the News Letter. “At the minute I'm the U18s top goalscorer so everything was going well and I was so happy when I was told I was going up to the U21s.

"I don't really reflect very much on what has happened so far, I like to keep level-headed and focused. It was such a surreal moment.

"I had made my debut in the EFL Trophy and being with the squad was amazing. To play in Premier League Two was amazing and it's a big achievement at 17. That was my target for the season and I've new targets now that I want to achieve.

"To be told that you're being offered a professional contract is amazing. It's life-changing.

"I want to keep pushing and who knows what can happen? There's no time to waste - every day is a chance to get better.

"When I'm on the pitch it's 'let's go' and this is why I'm here. Every day is a chance to improve and you just have to take that opportunity.”

Football runs in Brannigan’s family – father Cormac spent time at Cliftonville while his mother Stacey has also played a crucial role, not only helping to develop a player, but also an individual who has a clear appreciation for everything his parents have done for him.

Younger brother Eadan is currently coming through the ranks at Linfield and Cole is passing on lessons learned that he hopes will help him follow in his footsteps one day.

"My mum texts me every single day and I can't thank my dad enough for what he has done for me,” he added. “He was always making sure football was my priority. He was the main part of why I've been doing well.

"They've been over a few times and were over two weeks ago when I scored twice against Southampton...it seems to be every time they come over that I score!

"From watching me at Linfield and now flying over to watch me play against Premier League teams, for them they can't believe it's happening either.

"It's good for my wee brother to see it too and I always speak to him about his matches and give him advice. I want him to be able to do the same as me."

Brannigan is one of many Linfield youngsters that have earned moves across the water in recent years with his close friend Braiden Graham now thriving at Everton – he made his own Premier League Two debut just 10 days prior to Cole.

While focused on his own journey, Brannigan also takes pride in seeing former team-mates progressing at clubs around England.

"I was just a kid that dreamed of playing football,” he said. “Recently more and more players from back home are getting opportunities and that's so good for our country...it's very deserved.

"Braidy is one of my best mates and we always keep in contact with each other. I think it's nice to reach out to former team-mates and I keep in contact with most of them.

"International camp could be coming up and you'll be in contact with your mates...it's nice to chat to them. Braidy is the one I text basically every day. It would be a dream come true (to play against him in the Premier League one day).

"I was back home not long ago and it was great to speak to Glenn Ferguson and see how the club is getting on.

"I always like to show my face there because Linfield is where it happened and they deserve a lot of respect for what they did for me."

As a promising attacker, Brannigan only has to glance across the training pitch for inspiration with the likes of England striker Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey, Donyell Malen, former Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio and now Rashford at the club.

"We played them on the Wednesday and he (Rashford) trained...he's by far the best player I've seen technically with the ball - he was absolutely ridiculous,” added Brannigan. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"We have a family group chat and I just put in 'Marcus Rashford is absolutely ridiculous'. Having Marcus Rashford at the club, he's someone for me to look up to.