Former Linfield youngster hoping senior experience can stand him in good stead after returning to Rangers

Former Linfield youngster Blaine McClure hopes getting his first taste of senior football can stand him in good stead after returning to Rangers.

Northern Ireland youth international McClure joined the Scottish giants in 2023 and quickly made an impact, celebrating Youth Cup glory alongside breaking into the B team at Ibrox.

Looking to take the next step in his development, midfielder McClure joined League One outfit Kelty Hearts in January to gain crucial experience of men’s football and racked up 13 appearances for a side that finished the season in sixth.

Having now returned to Rangers, McClure reflects fondly on his time with Kelty and feels he has added vital elements to his game.

Northern Ireland youth international Blaine McClure. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“I definitely took more confidence from my game, especially playing against more experienced players,” McClure told the club’s website. “I feel as if I’ve proved myself as well, going out and getting men’s football.

"I also feel as if I’ve added a streetwise element to my game, because going there, if you’re one or 2-0 up and going for the win, you need to be more streetwise than at Under-18s level.

“Those players have been in the game a long time and they drill it into you. I feel more confident after going out and testing myself.

“At first, you’re Tuesday and Thursday nights are no longer your own because the drive up to Kelty is two hours.

“I would come in here in the morning then through to training in the evening. It’s obviously different, but I thought I adapted quite well and I enjoyed it.”

Having only turned 18 in February, it was a brave step from McClure to leave the comfort of Rangers’ academy in search of a senior opportunity, but he has certainly reaped the rewards as he looks to move closer towards his first team dream in Glasgow.

“I was quite unsure what to do,” added McClure, who represented Northern Ireland at last summer’s U19 European Championships. “I spoke to my dad, my agent, and a couple of coaches who all thought it was best for me at this point of my career.

“I thought it would be a crucial step whether to go or not, and I was in my two minds about it.

“I spoke to Stevie Smith (U18 manager) who has been in that situation before as a player, and he thought it was best for me.

“I didn’t really know much about Scottish League One coming from Northern Ireland, so I done a little bit of research and thought it was the right move for me.

“I was thinking more about myself because I felt like I could do with the experience.

“I wanted to see what the next challenge was and test myself against players who are more experienced and physical than I am.

“It was beneficial and, looking back now, I don’t regret the decision.

“Playing Under-18s football is completely different. At a club like Rangers, all you want to do is win, and at Kelty Hearts there was the sense that the manager’s job depended on the three points as well as the morale of the dressing room.

“It was good going out and getting the three points; after the game you felt good, whereas losing didn’t feel so good.