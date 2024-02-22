All Sections
Former Linfield youngster signs first professional contract with Premier League giants Aston Villa

Former Linfield youth product Calum Moreland has signed his first professional contract with Premier League giants Aston Villa.
By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:54 GMT
Calum Moreland after signing his first professional contract at Aston Villa. PIC: AVFCCalum Moreland after signing his first professional contract at Aston Villa. PIC: AVFC
Moreland swapped Windsor Park for Villa Park last summer, joining fellow ex-Blues youngster Cole Brannigan in the club’s academy with the centre-back starring in the U18 Premier League this season, starting against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old has also represented Northern Ireland at underage level, initially selected for the U16’s by Kris Lindsay before progressing into the U17 set-up under current Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle in September 2022 aged 15.

He made five appearances during their U17 European Championship qualifying campaign and scored in a 2-1 victory over Malta while also starting in their 0-0 draw against Italy.

Highly-rated Moreland has now committed his future to Villa and academy manager Mark Harrison says it’s deserved reward after impressing coaches at the West Midlands club.

“We are delighted to see Calum sign his first professional contract,” he told the club’s website. “Calum joined us in the summer from Linfield and has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

"He is a left-sided centre-back who has shown a great attitude and worked hard since he joined us. It is now important he stays really focused on his development over the next few years.”

According to respected Northern Ireland and Irish League statistician Marshall Gillespie, Moreland is now the 22nd Northern Irish player to currently be on professional terms with a Premier League club – 13 of which have came through the JD Irish FA Academy based at Ulster University Jordanstown.

