Calum Moreland after signing his first professional contract at Aston Villa. PIC: AVFC

Moreland swapped Windsor Park for Villa Park last summer, joining fellow ex-Blues youngster Cole Brannigan in the club’s academy with the centre-back starring in the U18 Premier League this season, starting against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old has also represented Northern Ireland at underage level, initially selected for the U16’s by Kris Lindsay before progressing into the U17 set-up under current Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle in September 2022 aged 15.

He made five appearances during their U17 European Championship qualifying campaign and scored in a 2-1 victory over Malta while also starting in their 0-0 draw against Italy.

Highly-rated Moreland has now committed his future to Villa and academy manager Mark Harrison says it’s deserved reward after impressing coaches at the West Midlands club.

“We are delighted to see Calum sign his first professional contract,” he told the club’s website. “Calum joined us in the summer from Linfield and has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

"He is a left-sided centre-back who has shown a great attitude and worked hard since he joined us. It is now important he stays really focused on his development over the next few years.”

