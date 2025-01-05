Former Linfield youngster was 'doing some cleaning at home' before hearing about 'sizeable six-figure fee' transfer to Peterborough United
Full-back Johnston progressed through the youth ranks at Windsor Park before earning a move to Fleetwood in 2018 and went on to make over 100 appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium, including playing 92 league matches across England’s third and fourth-tiers.
The 22-year-old served as Northern Ireland U21 captain during their recent UEFA Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and was also on the bench for the senior side in a 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Luxembourg in September.
After impressing in the early stages of Fleetwood’s League Two campaign this term, Johnston is now making the step back up a division with Peterborough and joins former Glentoran youngster Chris Conn-Clarke at London Road.
"I was actually doing some cleaning at home and then suddenly I got a call and here I am!" Johnston told the club’s website. “It is a great opportunity for me, it is progression in terms of my career because I am stepping back up a level at a really good club and I know a few of the players which will help me settle in quickly.
"First and foremost, I love to defend. I will give my all for the club and obviously I will work on the other aspects of my game.
"I feel like I have leadership qualities, hopefully I can utilise them here and help the group."
Johnston was thrown straight into the action, playing 90 minutes during Saturday’s narrow loss at the Racecourse Ground – a result which leaves Peterborough sitting 19th and five points above the relegation zone.
"It is a really good signing for us, he is a defender who can play in a number of different positions and is a player I have been aware of for some time now,” said Posh manager Darren Ferguson. "He marked Ephron Mason-Clark when we played Fleetwood and didn't give him a kick.
"He is a really good guy as well, I am delighted to get the deal over the line."
Elsewhere, Northern Ireland youth international Gallagher Lennon – the son of former senior star Neil – is also on the move after joining Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose on-loan from St Mirren for the rest of this season.
The 19-year-old started in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Edinburgh City.
