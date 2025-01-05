Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Linfield youngster Carl Johnston admits it has been a whirlwind few days after completing his move to League One outfit Peterborough United from Fleetwood Town for a “sizeable six-figure fee” – a transfer which was announced about an hour before he made a club debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to high-flying Wrexham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full-back Johnston progressed through the youth ranks at Windsor Park before earning a move to Fleetwood in 2018 and went on to make over 100 appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium, including playing 92 league matches across England’s third and fourth-tiers.

The 22-year-old served as Northern Ireland U21 captain during their recent UEFA Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and was also on the bench for the senior side in a 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Luxembourg in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing in the early stages of Fleetwood’s League Two campaign this term, Johnston is now making the step back up a division with Peterborough and joins former Glentoran youngster Chris Conn-Clarke at London Road.

Carl Johnston in action for Northern Ireland's U21s. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

"I was actually doing some cleaning at home and then suddenly I got a call and here I am!" Johnston told the club’s website. “It is a great opportunity for me, it is progression in terms of my career because I am stepping back up a level at a really good club and I know a few of the players which will help me settle in quickly.

"First and foremost, I love to defend. I will give my all for the club and obviously I will work on the other aspects of my game.

"I feel like I have leadership qualities, hopefully I can utilise them here and help the group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnston was thrown straight into the action, playing 90 minutes during Saturday’s narrow loss at the Racecourse Ground – a result which leaves Peterborough sitting 19th and five points above the relegation zone.

"It is a really good signing for us, he is a defender who can play in a number of different positions and is a player I have been aware of for some time now,” said Posh manager Darren Ferguson. "He marked Ephron Mason-Clark when we played Fleetwood and didn't give him a kick.

"He is a really good guy as well, I am delighted to get the deal over the line."

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland youth international Gallagher Lennon – the son of former senior star Neil – is also on the move after joining Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose on-loan from St Mirren for the rest of this season.