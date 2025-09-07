Former Liverpool and England star reflects on 'embarrassing' Northern Ireland defeat 20 years later

While Northern Ireland celebrated one of their most famous nights with a Windsor Park party spilling onto the streets of Belfast following victory over England, emotions inside the away changing room could barely have been in starker contrast.

A team of ‘galacticos’ formed of players from the world’s most famous clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool, and with a combined value of over £200million, had been left shell-shocked.

Calls came for boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, who described the defeat as “my worst experience as England manager”, to resign on the spot while captain David Beckham labelled it an “embarrassment”.

Despite the setback, England ultimately went on to qualify top of Group Six for the 2006 World Cup ahead of Poland and went unbeaten through their group before losing in a quarter-final penalty shoot-out against Portugal.

David Beckham tries to calm down Wayne Rooney during England's defeat to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Pacemaker)

However, with Sunday marking 20 years since David Healy’s famous – or infamous depending on allegiance – winning goal, Jamie Carragher has been reliving his memories from the evening.

"It was probably disbelief and when you're playing for England you know this is a really bad one to lose away in Northern Ireland,” he said on BBC’s True North programme centered on the fixture. “It's probably one of the greatest nights in Northern Ireland history, and rightly so, it's amazing, but for us it's an embarrassing one.

"It's football, someone's great night is a nightmare for somebody else, that's what it was for us.”

Carragher, who only months prior had helped Liverpool famously win the Champions League after their miraculous comeback against AC Milan, featured in defence alongside Rio Ferdinand.

While trying to play Healy offside, the Northern Ireland striker expertly timed his run before slamming a second half effort beyond Paul Robinson, and Reds legend Carragher admits the strike is actually better than what he remembered.

"He looks offside to me!" he laughed. “People tell me Rio Ferdinand is the best defender in the world and there's Ashley Cole and I holding the line!