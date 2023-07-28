Former Liverpool and Northern Ireland defender turns down Irish League interest to sign for St Patrick's Athletic

McLaughlin moved to Liverpool’s youth academy from Glenavon in 2011 and also spent time during his senior career with Barnsley, Aberdeen, Oldham Athletic, Blackpool, Rochdale and Morcecambe.

The 28-year-old had been a free agent since last September and was heavily linked with a move to Jim Magilton’s Cliftonville this summer, but instead has penned a deal with the Dublin-based club, who are managed by former Rangers striker Jon Daly.

McLaughlin has earned five international caps with Northern Ireland, making his debut against Uruguay in 2014, and St Patrick's Athletic said he turned down offers from “the US, England, the Irish League and the League of Ireland over recent weeks and months” to join them.

Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin has signed for League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic. PIC: St Patrick's Athletic

"The move has happened quite quickly and I'm really happy to be a St Patrick's Athletic player,” he told the club’s website. “I met Jon Daly and had a brilliant chat and I also spoke to Eoin Doyle, who I've played with before, about the club, they had nothing but good things to say and it was a no brainer for me to sign.

"It's a really exciting time for the club with lots of important league matches to come and the next round of the cup against Derry City.

"From speaking to Jon and Eoin, and from seeing the clips and videos online, St Pat's is in a really good place at the moment, the crowds and the atmospheres look brilliant too.

"I'm delighted to be back in competitive football and I'm looking forward to getting out there on the pitch and showing what I can do.”

Daly added: "We're delighted to get a player of Ryan's calibre into the club. He's got great experience and at 28, he is a good age for our group.

"Ryan comes with a great pedigree, having played at some very good clubs and at very good level across his career.