Former Luton Town midfielder reportedly set to join League of Ireland outfit after Cliftonville stint

League of Ireland outfit Galway United are reportedly set to sign former Luton Town midfielder Axel Piesold, who spent last season on loan at Cliftonville.

The 20-year-old was included in Premier League matchday squads during his time at Kenilworth Road before arriving in the Irish League last season to gain senior experience.

Piesold racked up 24 Premiership appearances for the Reds and scored in a European play-off final victory over Coleraine which sealed their spot in Conference League qualifying this summer – they’ll face St Joseph’s next month.

He came off the bench in their BetMcLean Cup final triumph over Glentoran at Windsor Park in March and was introduced in the second half as Cliftonville lost out in the Irish Cup final on penalties to Dungannon Swifts.

Axel Piesold celebrates scoring Cliftonville's second goal in their European play-off final win over Coleraine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The42.ie have now reported that Piesold is on the verge of joining Galway after turning down the opportunity to extend his stay in North Belfast.

Galway currently sit seventh in the League of Ireland’s Premier Division and have the likes of former Glenavon and Glentoran star Bobby Burns in their ranks

Piesold started his career at Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur before joining Dunstable and moved to Luton in January 2023.