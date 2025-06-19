Former Luton Town midfielder reportedly set to join League of Ireland outfit after Cliftonville stint
The 20-year-old was included in Premier League matchday squads during his time at Kenilworth Road before arriving in the Irish League last season to gain senior experience.
Piesold racked up 24 Premiership appearances for the Reds and scored in a European play-off final victory over Coleraine which sealed their spot in Conference League qualifying this summer – they’ll face St Joseph’s next month.
He came off the bench in their BetMcLean Cup final triumph over Glentoran at Windsor Park in March and was introduced in the second half as Cliftonville lost out in the Irish Cup final on penalties to Dungannon Swifts.
The42.ie have now reported that Piesold is on the verge of joining Galway after turning down the opportunity to extend his stay in North Belfast.
Galway currently sit seventh in the League of Ireland’s Premier Division and have the likes of former Glenavon and Glentoran star Bobby Burns in their ranks
Piesold started his career at Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur before joining Dunstable and moved to Luton in January 2023.
He was amongst those released by the Hatters, who were relegated to League One, at the end of last season and now appears to have found his new permanent home.