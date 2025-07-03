Former Luton Town youngster feels Cliftonville loan 'was really good for me' after joining League of Ireland outfit

Former Luton Town youngster Axel Piesold feels spending last season on loan at Cliftonville “was really good for me” as he gained senior experience ahead of joining League of Ireland outfit Galway United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was included in Premier League matchday squads during his time at Kenilworth Road before arriving at Solitude last summer.

Piesold racked up 24 Premiership appearances for the Reds and scored in a European play-off final victory over Coleraine which sealed their spot in Conference League qualifying this summer – they’ll face St Joseph’s next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came off the bench in their BetMcLean Cup final triumph over Glentoran at Windsor Park in March and was introduced in the second half as Cliftonville lost out in the Irish Cup final on penalties to Dungannon Swifts.

Axel Piesold celebrates scoring Cliftonville's second goal in their European play-off final win over Coleraine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster has now joined Premier Division side Galway, where he will link up with ex-Glentoran midfielder Bobby Burns.

“So obviously at Spurs, going up through the age groups, I think it helped me technically progress and stuff,” he told Galway’s website. “At Luton it was obviously great training with the first team and getting that experience.

"Then coming to Cliftonville on loan was really good for me because it gave me men’s games and introduced me to what men’s football was really like. I think that was really useful before coming here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad to get it over the line and really excited to get started. I think after speaking with the manager and how he sees me fitting in, and seeing how the club’s gone over the last 18 months or so, I think it was a club that I wanted to join and be a part of, I’m really excited.”

Piesold was released by Luton, who have dropped into League One ahead of next season, upon expiry of his contract, but reflects fondly on the opportunity to sit on the bench for Premier League fixtures against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs.

“Looking back, that was a great experience,” he added. “I feel really lucky to have done that, really, and it’s something I’ll remember for a long time.