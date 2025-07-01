Former Manchester City and Northern Ireland defender announces retirement

Former Manchester City and Northern Ireland defender Ryan McGivern has announced his retirement, saying it was “such a privilege” to finish off at hometown club Newry City.

The 35-year-old started his career at Premier League giants City, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2008 before making his top-flight debut when called upon by Roberto Mancini against Sunderland in April 2011.

During his time at City, McGivern enjoyed loan spells with Morecambe, Leicester City, Walsall, Crystal Palace, Bristol City and Hibernian, who he joined on a permanent basis in 2013.

He played for Hibs in a Scottish Cup final defeat against Celtic and after further stints at Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Northampton Town and Swindon Town, McGivern returned home to sign for Linfield, playing his part in three Premiership title triumphs.

Ryan McGivern earned 24 caps for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Brian Little/Presseye)

McGivern, who was born in Newry, joined his local side in 2021 and made 114 appearance across all competitions.

After a successful career which also included earning 24 international caps, McGivern is hanging up his boots and thanked everyone who played a part along the way.

“It’s been such a privilege to be able to finish my career with my hometown club,” McGivern told the club’s website. “The last four seasons have been full of ups and downs and although the last couple have been difficult for everyone, I have no doubt the club is in the right hands and will make its way back to where it belongs and what the best and most loyal fans in the country deserve.

“Thank you to everyone; from managers, coaches, staff behind the scenes and all the amazing volunteers who make this club so special. It has been a pleasure.”

Newry City legend Darren Mullen brought McGivern to the club in 2021 and the newly-appointed club chairman hopes the centre-back can now have an important role in developing talent at The Showgrounds as he embarks on a career in coaching.

“From the first minute Ryan walked into The Showgrounds he has been a model professional and a joy to deal with,” said Mullen. “In our initial discussions he expressed his desire to play for his hometown club and hopefully win some silverware.

"Thankfully he did that and we will be forever grateful for his contributions during his playing time at the club.