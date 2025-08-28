Former Manchester City goalkeeper 'absolutely buzzing' to join English club after controversial Irish League stint

Former Manchester City youngster Jack McIntyre admits he’s “absolutely buzzing” to have joined English non-league outfit Marine following his summer departure from Carrick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIntyre, who also previously spent time on the books of Larne, marked an Irish League return with Carrick in January and made eight Premiership appearances for Stephen Baxter’s side.

Only one of those came after McIntyre was charged by the Irish FA following an incident involving a ball boy in Carrick’s 3-0 defeat to Cliftonville at Solitude in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameras captured footage of what appeared to show one of the Cliftonville ball boys being pushed to the ground by McIntyre and the Irish FA issued a charge under Article 14.13 of their Disciplinary Code, which reads: “A player or official who is reported for assault or battery of an opponent or any other person other than a match official will be sanctioned with a minimum three match standard suspension and a £100 fine imposed on their club.”

Jack McIntyre has joined Marine after his summer departure from Carrick Rangers. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Carrick and McIntyre quickly apologised for the incident with a club statement saying at the time: “Carrick Rangers FC, and goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, wish to apologise for any distress caused as a result of an incident that took place on Saturday 22nd March at Solitude, in our Sports Direct Premiership tie against Cliftonville FC.

“In acknowledging any distress caused, the Club has made a donation to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, and will also endeavour to make contact with the ball tender and their family.

“Any internal disciplinary investigation will, in accordance with employment good practice, remain confidential between the employee and employer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre played youth football for Manchester City, Everton and Sunderland prior to moving into the senior ranks at Larne, Radcliffe, Accrington Stanley and Ayr United.

He departed Carrick upon the conclusion of last season and has now linked up with Marine, who play in National League North – the sixth-tier of English football.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to sign for Marine, we had a great pre-season and that’s showing after the first few games,” McIntyre told the club’s website. “It’s an exciting opportunity and as soon as I spoke to Bobby, it became clear that the club is only going one direction and I want to be a part of a club with that mentality and ambition.”