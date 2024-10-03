Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne produced a spirited display in their historic UEFA Conference League debut but ultimately went down 3-0 to Molde at the Aker Stadion.

Becoming the first-ever Irish League team to participate in the league phase of a European competition, Larne performed admirably to keep their Norwegian opponents at bay in the first-half, but it was six minutes after the break when Molde made the breakthrough.

Captain Magnus Wolff Eikrem, who started his senior career with Manchester United and also represented Cardiff City while collecting 17 international caps for Norway, rifled an unstoppable effort beyond Rohan Ferguson.

The Inver Reds continued to show spirit against quality opposition but fell further behind when another Norwegian international, Ola Brynhildsen, clinically finished off a slick counter-attack in the 78th minute before Frederik Ihler netted a late third after substitute Conor McKendry was shown a straight red card.

Shaun Want makes a timely intervention to deny Ola Brynhildsen. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

With Molde drawn as opponents from pot two, defeat was always the most likely outcome for Tiernan Lynch’s side, but they’ll undoubtedly be able to take positives from a maiden Conference League outing ahead of another anticipated clash against Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park later this month.

As Larne look to continually juggle their congested fixture schedule, boss Lynch made three changes to the side that defeated Cliftonville 3-1 on Friday – two enforced with Chris Gallagher suspended and summer signing Ryan Nolan not registered in time while Matty Lusty dropped to the bench as George Marsh, Joe Thomson and Jordan McEneff were drafted in.

Larne have developed a reputation for a crisp, possession-based attacking brand of football in recent years which has been the foundation for their Premiership success and despite being on the European stage, they looked to stick to their principles in the early stages by showing composure on the ball – when they had it.

While Lynch’s men generally dominate possession in the domestic game, they won’t have that same luxury in the Conference League with Molde heading into half-time boasting 64% of the ball and five attempts on goal compared to Larne’s zero.

Brynhildsen was showing signs of his quality by picking the ball up in dangerous positions on numerous occasions and almost found the opener in the 26th minute before Shaun Want cleared off the line after he’d chipped over Ferguson.

Larne’s first sign of real attacking threat came through Levi Ives’ cross which Andy Ryan, who scored a hat-trick in the qualifying play-off triumph over Lincoln Red Imps, nearly managed to connect with.

Eikrem began to have more influence as the first-half progressed, directing a header at Ferguson after leaping highest from a free-kick.

Lynch’s men went into the break on level terms – a feat made even more impressive considering Molde had scored 17 goals in their last five league matches, including five at the weekend, while Eikrem has contributed 12 in 21 outings.

However, it wouldn’t take the hosts long to find their range in the second-half as 34-year-old Eikrem, who has previous experience of Northern Ireland having captained United’s Milk Cup team to the Premier Section final in 2007, received the ball 12 yards out and slammed beyond Ferguson.

That setback forced Larne to become more expansive as Sean Graham drove forward before his curling effort was gathered by Albert Posiadała.

The star quality in Molde’s ranks continued to come from the bench with Mats Moller Daehli, previously on the books of Manchester United and teams in Germany, introduced as Larne looked to stay in the game.

Eikrem was heavily involved again in the 75th minute as his wicked shot was tipped over the crossbar by Ferguson after being teed up by Brynhildsen, who fired home his side’s second moments later.