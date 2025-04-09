Former Manchester United and Irish League goalkeeper takes up new role in Saudi Arabia

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
Former Manchester United star Roy Carroll has announced he’s taking up a new role as goalkeeper coordinator in Saudi Arabia.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career which included winning a Premier League title at Old Trafford alongside an FA Cup crown while he also played in England’s top-flight for West Ham United before enjoying further spells in Scotland, Denmark, Greece and his homeland of Northern Ireland.

Carroll, who earned 45 international caps, returned to the Irish League with Linfield in 2016 and won two Premiership titles under former team-mate David Healy.

He also spent time with Dungannon Swifts and made one appearance for local club Ballinamallard United in 2023, briefly coming out of retirement due to an injury crisis at the County Fermanagh outfit.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)
Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Carroll has since founded his own coaching business, RC1 Coaching, passing on expertise gained across a two-decade professional career and has also worked within the Northern Ireland international set-up.

He’s now set for his next challenge having accepted a position with Saudi side Neom SC, who currently sit top of Division One by 10 points and are set to gain promotion into the Saudi Pro League – the home of stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“Our founder Roy Carroll has recently taken up a new role as Goalkeeper coordinator at Neom SC,” RC1 Coaching posted on social media. “For the foreseeable Roy will be based in Saudi Arabia and we wish him all the very best in this exciting new role.

“We will be taking an extended break from our sessions and we will make an announcement in due course as we plan out for the future at RC1. For all our dedicated keepers keep working hard and we will be in touch soon.”

