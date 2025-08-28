Former Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder labels Northern Ireland achievement as 'one of my proudest' after retirement call

Former Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has labelled playing for Northern Ireland at the 2016 European Championships as “one of my proudest achievements” after confirming his retirement.

Evans began his career at Old Trafford before enjoying further spells at Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Bradford City and Oldham Athletic.

The 35-year-old, who is the younger brother of former United ace Jonny, represented his country on 72 occasions and started in Northern Ireland’s famous Euro 2016 win over Ukraine in Lyon.

He was named on Tommy Wright’s new-look Northern Ireland U21 coaching team earlier this week ahead of next month’s trip to Georgia and Evans has reflected on a magnificent career.

Corry Evans in action against Germany's Thomas Muller at Euro 2016. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

"After an incredible journey, the time has come to hang up my boots,” Evans posted on Instagram. “From coming through the Academy at Manchester United, to winning promotions with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, captaining Sunderland to promotion at Wembley, a short spell at Bradford City followed by a Wembley win with Oldham. I’ve loved every step along the way!

"Representing my country 72 times, and playing at Euro 2016 will always be one of my proudest achievements.

"A huge thank you to my family, teammates, coaches and the fans who’ve supported me throughout the highs and lows. It’s been an unforgettable ride.”

Evans captained Sunderland to Championship promotion and his former club were amongst those to pay tribute, saying: “Congratulations on a brilliant career and enjoy your retirement, Corry!”

He shared the Black Cats changing room with fellow Northern Ireland international Trai Hume, who joined the club from Linfield in 2022 and has now helped them reach the Premier League.