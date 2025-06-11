Former Manchester United star Jonny Evans in no rush to decide future steps after retirement

Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans insists he’s in no rush over his next steps after leaving Manchester United – but admits he misses the buzz of international nights at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old racked up 107 caps for his country and played a key role as Michael O’Neill’s men qualified for Euro 2016 alongside enjoying a glittering club career which included lifting three Premier League titles with United.

Evans, who departed the English giants after his second spell recently came to an end, was back in Belfast on Tuesday evening to receive a specially commissioned piece of artwork alongside former team-mate Steven Davis ahead of Northern Ireland’s 1-0 victory over Iceland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed some of his best nights in football at Windsor Park and Evans admits the memories came flooding back as he returned to the venue following his international retirement last year.

Jonny Evans and Steve Davis are presented with artwork for their contribution to Northern Ireland by manager Michael O’Neill and Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"It's a little bit different (watching compared to playing),” Evans told BBC. “You still wish you were out there playing. I didn't retire that long ago.

"When I retired from international football I thought it would help me play a bit more at club level, but it wasn't to be. I had a few injuries towards the end of the season. It was the right decision and right time for me to call it a day. I miss it.

"Coming back, it brings back so many memories and you get a bit of a buzz again and feel it coming into the stadium, it brings back so many emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was thinking about what to say and that brought things back to me and seeing the boys brings a smile to your face. It's a happy evening.

"I'm not sure yet (what’s next). It's about taking a little bit of time. I don't feel like I'm in a rush to do anything.”

Northern Ireland’s current crop of exciting stars will be hoping to follow in Evans’ footsteps by representing their country at a major tournament with 2026 World Cup qualifying getting underway in September.

Reflecting on his favourite Windsor Park memory, Evans said: "I didn't play in the game but beating Greece to seal a spot at the Euros.