New Glentoran defender Frankie Hvid says he “can’t wait” to get going in the Irish League after his much anticipated move to The Oval was confirmed on Thursday.

Centre-back Hvid has spent time during pre-season with the Glens and arrives in East Belfast having most recently been on the books of Championship outfit Millwall, while he also enjoyed spells in the youth academy at Fulham and Bromley.

The 20-year-old joins Daniel Gyollai, Wassim Aouachria and Charlie Lindsay as new permanent arrivals as Declan Devine’s side continue preparations for the upcoming season and Hvid is already aware of the atmosphere that can be created inside his new home.

"I grew up in central London and have been playing football all my life,” he told the club’s media channel. “I started at Welling, then went to Fulham for a few years and went to Millwall after I got released.

Glentoran have announced the signing of Frankie Hvid. PIC: Glentoran FC

"I got released there before scholar age and went to Bromley, where I played in the FA Youth Cup, and got a move back to Millwall. Coming to Glentoran feels like the right move for me.

"I’ve heard about it (the atmosphere) and watched a few videos at breakfast and it looks amazing – I can’t wait to play here. The boys were saying the fans are like the 12th man and I can’t wait. It was great to get out and play again (in pre-season friendlies). The boys are all up for it.”

Devine added: "Frankie is a young player who has impressed in training and friendlies over a number of weeks.

