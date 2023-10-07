News you can trust since 1737
Former Northern Ireland international, Manchester United player and Irish League figure remembers visit to family home of Lady Cathy Ferguson and Sir Alex Ferguson

A former Northern Ireland international, Manchester United player and Irish League figure has paid a warm tribute to Lady Cathy Ferguson over social media by recalling a visit to the family home.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Pat McGibbon left Portadown as a young defender in the early 1990s, spending around six seasons on the books at Manchester United during a decade-long professional career in England before returning home to Northern Ireland with appearances for the Ports and Glentoran.

Capped seven times by Northern Ireland at senior level, McGibbon moved into management and coaching in his post-playing career including time as boss at Newry City and Portadown.

The death of Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, was confirmed in a statement released by the Old Trafford club on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

McGibbon posted a social media message in tribute on Friday: “Very sad to hear the news of the Gaffer’s wife Cathy.

"Was very privileged to meet up for a chat and coffee at their family home a couple of years ago.

"Very dedicated to her family, and a humble woman (even taking this photo).

"Condolences to all the family. RIP Cathy.”

