Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pat McGibbon left Portadown as a young defender in the early 1990s, spending around six seasons on the books at Manchester United during a decade-long professional career in England before returning home to Northern Ireland with appearances for the Ports and Glentoran.

Capped seven times by Northern Ireland at senior level, McGibbon moved into management and coaching in his post-playing career including time as boss at Newry City and Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death of Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, was confirmed in a statement released by the Old Trafford club on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

McGibbon posted a social media message in tribute on Friday: “Very sad to hear the news of the Gaffer’s wife Cathy.

"Was very privileged to meet up for a chat and coffee at their family home a couple of years ago.

"Very dedicated to her family, and a humble woman (even taking this photo).