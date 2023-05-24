News you can trust since 1737
Former Northern Ireland international Michael O'Connor ready to take first step into coaching with Newry City

Michael O’Connor says he’s ‘looking forward to’ the challenge at Newry City after being appointed as assistant manager to Gary Boyle.
By Johnny Morton
Published 24th May 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:40 BST

The former Northern Ireland international enjoyed a successful playing career in England, starting out with Crewe Alexandra in the Championship before going onto represent the likes of Scunthorpe United, Rotherham United and Lincoln City.

O’Connor returned home with Glenavon in the summer of 2020 following a stint with Salford City and enjoyed three seasons at Mourneview Park, but now feels ready to take his first step into coaching with the Showgrounds outfit.

“I am really looking forward to working with Gary, the existing coaches and the team,” the 35-year-old said. “This will be my first year involved in the coaching side but it’s something that I have been looking to do for last year or two.

Newry City's new assistant manager Michael O'Connor. Credit: Brendan Monaghan PhotographyNewry City's new assistant manager Michael O'Connor. Credit: Brendan Monaghan Photography
"It will be a big challenge for myself and Gary to replicate the job Darren (Mullen) has done for the last 10 years but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.

"I would like to thank Gary as well for giving me this opportunity to work with him at a great club.”

Boyle has been busy in his first few weeks in the Newry City hotseat, signing Ciaran O’Connor, Adam Salley and Barney McKeown alongside renewing contracts for key players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, including Thomas Lockhart, Ryan McGivern and Darren King.

The appointment of O’Connor – who Boyle has been completing his UEFA ‘A’ Licence alongside over the past couple of years – as his assistant now completes his backroom staff and he’s confident the former Notts County midfielder will be ‘a massive addition’.

“Michael comes in to complete the back-room staff as assistant manager along with existing coaches Damien Hillen, Damian McCorry and Mickey Keenan,” said Boyle. “Michael has had a hugely distinguished and successful playing career thus far and is another massive addition for the club.

"Having completed my badges with Michael I have seen his work first hand and I know he will be a terrific fit for the club. I am delighted and really excited to be working with him.”

