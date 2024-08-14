Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the moment Lee Bonis danced in from the left and smashed one into the top corner in just his sixth Portadown league appearance against Dergview, opposition manager Ivan Sproule knew he possessed something “a bit different”.

Having represented Northern Ireland on 11 occasions and played for the likes of Hibernian, Ross County and Bristol City, Sproule knows what it takes to thrive across the water and Bonis has now earned himself that opportunity after sealing a transfer from Larne to Dutch second-tier outfit ADO Den Haag.

The 25-year-old went on to score 95 goals in 205 appearances across spells at Portadown and the Inver Reds with Sproule getting an early look at Bonis’ ability when Matthew Tipton’s side rocked up to Darragh Park in September 2019.

At that time, Bonis had just turned 20 and already made a sensational start to senior life at Shamrock Park, netting five in as many matches before facing Dergview, and when he further added to that tally with a smart finish, the Sproule was confident he had something which set him apart.

Lee Bonis after joining ADO Den Haag. PIC: Angelo Blankespoor/ADO Den Haag

Since Sproule returned home from Scotland to Linfield in 2014, the 43-year-old has watched on as the Irish League continues to transform and believes there’s now an opportunity for players – just like Bonis has proven – to change their lives.

"Comparing the Irish League to when I first came back with Linfield all those years ago, I think it's in a completely different place now,” he said. “If you're a young player, like my own son Sam for example who hopefully has a chance, the Irish League now from when I played for Omagh Town and Institute is lightyears ahead.

"There's full-time football and it's a great place to develop. I remember Bonis playing against us at Darragh Park for Portadown and straight away you could see his talent...he cut in from the left-hand side and stuck one in the top corner and from that day I thought 'that boy is a bit different'.

"He did well at Portadown and in the full-time environment at Larne...even looking at him he looks stronger and he hasn't stopped working. That shows what the Irish League is now. Larne have given him the platform to play full-time football, to work on parts of his game that weren't at the same level when he went to Larne and he worked under a great coaching staff and now has his move.

"The Irish League is thriving now and for any young player who puts in a real solid season...you're looking at a chance now to change your life going across the water.

"I'm so happy to see it and there are some great teams throughout the Irish League...now is the time for youngsters to be putting the effort in because the league is thriving."

While many players have made the move from Northern Ireland to either England or Scotland, Bonis is taking the path less travelled by departing for the Netherlands – something which Sproule believes was sparked by the Irish League becoming more accessible to a wider audience.

"The market has opened up,” he added. “I think we've marketed the league well in the last while, the social media, the games on TV...it used to be when I was playing in England you'd see one game on TV, but now there's so much more accessible.

"Our product is out there now...it's great to see Bonis moving there because there's a bigger world out there than England or Scotland and for certain types of players as well there's a different side of the game where they can evolve.