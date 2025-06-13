Former Northern Ireland youth international and brother of current senior star will always have 'special place' for Scottish Championship club after exit confirmed

Former Northern Ireland U21 international Lewis McCann – the younger brother of current senior star Ali – says Dunfermline Athletic “will always hold a special place with me” after his summer exit was confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined the Scottish side in 2018 and racked up 179 appearances, scoring 29 goals in the process, and collected a League One winners medal following Dunfermline’s promotion in 2022/23.

In April, McCann picked up a hamstring injury which prematurely ended his season with former Northern Ireland midfielder Neil Lennon, who has now taken on the Dunfermline job on a permanent basis, saying it was a "big blow for us, and a big blow for him".

McCann was born in Edinburgh but, just like brother Ali, qualifies to represent Northern Ireland through father Ian and made four appearances for the country’s U21s, earning a first call-up from Ian Baraclough in 2019.

Lewis McCann celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland U19s against Germany. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

He also represented Northern Ireland at U19 level while older sibling Ross has shone on the international stage too, playing rugby for Scotland.

Ali has established himself in both Northern Ireland’s senior team and also at club level with Championship side Preston North End.

The 25-year-old has made over 100 league appearances for Preston and started in Northern Ireland’s recent friendly defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen.

On departing Dunfermline, Lewis said: “I would just like to thank everyone I’ve worked with at the club over the last seven years of my life.

"I’d also like to thank the fans that have supported me during this time too.