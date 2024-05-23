Peter McCann in Boxing Day action against Glentoran's Big Two rivals Linfield in 2006. PIC: Press Eye/Andrew Paton

Peter McCann has enjoyed a stellar career, winning the Premiership title at Portadown while also representing the likes of Glentoran, Lisburn Distillery and Glenavon, and now aged 42, he’s on the cusp of having another crack at the Irish League with Oxford Sunnyside.

The veteran midfielder has helped the Lurgan-based club win back-to-back MUFL Intermediate A league titles, strolling to the crown this season after winning 22 of 26 matches and scoring 92 goals in the process.

That success means they’ll now have another chance to achieve their dream of reaching the Premier Intermediate League, which comes 12 months on from a devastating late defeat to Coagh United in the PIL play-offs, where Rathfriland Rangers also progressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunnyside are scheduled to take on the winner of Friday night’s Ballymena & Provincial League showdown between Ballymoney United and Strabane Athletic next week in the battle to make it into the NIFL pyramid.

Oxford Sunnyside have celebrated winning the Intermediate A title and also collected the Isaac Gilkinson Premier Cup. PIC: Oxford Sunnyside

From spending time at Blackburn Rovers to winning major honours, McCann has a lifetime of memories to savour from his football career, but admits Sunnyside making their promotion ambition a reality would be amongst the highlights.

"It would be a fantastic achievement and something I'd look at in my career if we were to go up as one of the highlights of my career,” he said. "It has been the process from start to finish for me.

"I first came here four years ago and we had this goal of getting the club up. It was difficult in the first couple of years with the likes of Ballymacash, Crewe and you were playing against quality teams.

"Last year was an unbelievable result to win 14 in a row to win the league on goal difference. We've carried it on and this would be huge for everybody. It's the whole process that will really stick with me...this has been four years in the making and it would be great satisfaction."

McCann has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, helping Paddy McCrory’s men win the league title and Isaac Gilkinson Premier Cup while a treble is still on the cards in Friday’s Marshall Cup showpiece decider against Fivemiletown United.

The ex-Newry City star turns 43 in August and has already started to take on more coaching duties at Knockrammer Park, but there’s no sign of McCann slowing down and he’s set to extend his playing career by at least another season.

"Why not? I feel good...I've spoken to boys over the years and they'd say 'are you still playing?' or 'how are you feeling?' and my body feels good,” he added. “If I was picking up lots of injuries I'd say it's time to take a back seat, but I'm feeling good.

"I always said if I'm playing and see young people running past me or I feel that I'm not at the quality to compete I'd call it a day, but I can compete no problem. I know having played teams in the league above us that I can compete at that level too.

"I still have plenty more to offer and I want to do it with this club because it's a great club. I want to help them move forward as much as I can. There will come a time where the boots will have to be hung up, but that's not yet."

On Friday’s final, McCann said: “It's a cup final and it creates that excitement. It's good preparation for what will be happening next week because those are huge matches...this is perfect to get all the boys focused in.