Former Portadown star set to join David Beckham and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection
Ryan Carmichael made 47 Championship appearances for the Ports between 2018 and 2020 before moving to New York-based Hofstra University, where the 22-year-old has been a star performer.
The forward played 75 times for the university throughout his collegiate career, scoring 46 goals and providing 18 assists while picking up Second Team United Soccer Coaches All-America, First Team United Coaches All-Atlantic Region and First Team All-Coastal Athletic Association honours in 2023.
He was named 2022 CAA Player of the Year and was also a three-time first team all-conference pick, finishing his university spell ranked second all-time for goals scored at Hofstra.
Carmichael was selected as the 24th first round pick in the SuperDraft, which is an annual draft for Major League Soccer sides to choose from the best collegiate talents in the country.
The County Armagh-born attacker admitted that he was initially on the fence about making an American switch, but hasn’t looked back since.
“I was kind of on the fence whether I was going to come out to the States at all,” he told the Hofstra Chronicle last month. “Then [associate head coach] Stephen Roche came and had a talk with me after one of my games back home.
"He said he liked what he saw. I ended up having a look into the student stuff. Good area, obviously, in New York. I just decided to come and haven’t looked back since.”
The former Northern Ireland youth international started his career at Loughgall before moving to Shamrock Park.
His last senior appearance came during their 2-0 defeat to Ballyclare Comrades in February 2020 and he scored his sole league goal of the campaign against Ards to help Portadown towards the Championship title.
Carmichael also played in their dramatic penalty shootout Irish Cup fifth round defeat to Glentoran at The Oval, netting his spot kick before Matthew Tipton’s side ultimately lost out 5-4.