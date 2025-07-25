Former Premier League star believes he can help assist with West Ham United defender's Northern Ireland dream

Former Premier League star Kevin Nolan believes he can help push Michael Forbes’ claims for an international return with Northern Ireland after the West Ham United youngster sealed a loan move to Northampton Town.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Dungannon Swifts before earning a move to England, made his senior international debut during a 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Finland in November 2023.

He signed an extended Hammers contract until 2026 last year and was sent on loan to both Bristol Rovers and Colchester United in an attempt to gain senior experience, but neither stint worked out due to injury.

Forbes will now link up with a familiar face in Nolan, who served on David Moyes’ backroom staff at West Ham, and the former Bolton Wanderers ace wants to help the centre-back reach new heights.

Northampton Town new loan signing Michael Forbes poses during a photo call at Moulton College on July 25, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Michael is a player I have known for a long time,” Nolan told Northampton’s website. “He was a youth team player at West Ham when I was there.

"I know what he is capable of and the levels he is capable of reaching.

"He had some really bad luck last season but he is back now and we feel we can provide the platform for Michael to develop and kick on.

"We believe we can help him reach the levels we know he is capable of and that includes playing international football again.

"We would like to thank West Ham United for trusting us with Michael.

"We are building a really good relationship and hopefully all parties can benefit from Michael's time with us.

"We said earlier in the week we were looking to strengthen in all areas and Michael's signing is part of that process."

Northampton finished last season sitting 19th in League One, five points clear of the relegation zone, and also have Forbes’ fellow Northern Ireland international Cameron McGeehan in their ranks – the 30-year-old scored 10 goals and provided a further five assists throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

After signing his new professional contract, Forbes received high praise from West Ham’s Sporting Director Mark Noble, who felt he was capable of kicking on.

“Michael is a great character and professional, one highly regarded by both teammates, staff, and coaches at the Academy, and we are all delighted to see his journey continue at West Ham United,” said Noble. “This new contract shows our faith and belief in Michael to continue the progress he has made during the past few years.

"He has gone from strength to strength in the role of U21s captain this season, helping his side to an impressive run to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last 16.

"He has also impressed for his country over the last 12 months, making his Under-21 and senior international debuts for Northern Ireland.

“Ultimately, it is now up to Michael – as it is with the other young professionals to have signed new contracts this season – to kick on and forge their path in football.