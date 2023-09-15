Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wilgar Park outfit are currently enjoying a winning run of six matches across competitions – including five in the league – ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with current pace-setters, Newington.

While many predicted Portadown and H&W Welders would dominate the second-tier, it has been Dundela and Newington that have came roaring out of the blocks and both sit on 15 points – five clear of a group of five teams that have gathered 10 – with only goal difference separating the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Glenavon star Hall, who famously scored in their 2015/16 Irish Cup final success over Linfield, joined the Belfast-based club in January and has played virtually every minute during their dream start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Hall, who spent seven years in the Premiership with Glenavon, has been a key player for Dundela this season. PIC: INPHO/Matt Mackey

The 33-year-old has netted twice, including in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Knockbreda, and the ex-Glentoran youth product is loving life under new Dundela boss Stephen Gourley.

"I left Glenavon and just wanted to play football,” he said. “I had no hesitation in dropping down a league and barring the County Antrim Shield game, I have played nearly every minute.

"I'm back to really enjoying my football.

"I'm playing a new role for myself but enjoying it and the team are winning while playing free-flowing football which is nice to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm playing more of a central midfield role where previously I'd have been playing more out on the right. I can still play out right but the manager made that change and it seems to be paying off.

"He's happy with my performances and I'm playing there every week currently.

"Sometimes out wide the game can bypass you pretty quickly so playing centrally you do tend to get on the ball a lot more.

"There's also more space and you can get involved a lot more so I'm enjoying it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundela recruited smartly during the summer, bringing in the likes of striker Jordan Jenkins on-loan from Glentoran and Anto Burns, who scored 15 league goals for Knockbreda last season.

Despite their results in the early stages, Hall says the squad aren’t getting carried away and will remain focused as they try to build on finishing fourth in 2022/23.

"It's difficult to put your finger on why sometimes, whether that's a winning or losing run,” he added. "We're playing well with a new system and management team in place, which was going to take time to gel, but it's gelling quickly and the results are showing that.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves - it's a good start but we're in the middle of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The longer we can keep this run going, the better it is for the club.

"Internally we know what we can achieve.

"There's a lot of experience when you look around the changing room, some young players and a lot of good footballers.

"We wouldn't want to put any targets on the season with it being September.