Former Rangers and Hibernian defender on verge of completing Irish League return with Glenavon
McClelland spent last season on loan in the Premiership with Coleraine, making 40 appearances across all competitions, and a number of Irish League clubs enquired about bringing him back to Northern Ireland this summer, but it’s the Lurgan Blues that are set to seal the deal.
The 23-year-old also attracted interest from Scotland and his arrival at Mourneview Park, which comes just a matter of days after former Cliftonville winger Stephen Mallon joined the County Armagh club, would be seen as a significant coup.
It’s understood manager Paddy McLaughlin played a crucial role in McClelland ultimately choosing Glenavon as his destination and he will become their seventh signing of the window following Oran O’Kane, Kris Lowe, Jordan McMullan, Paddy Burns, Luke Cartwright and Mallon.
McClelland, who is from Glasgow but represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level, started his career with Scottish giants Rangers before joining Hibernian in 2022.
He made one Scottish Premiership appearance for Hibs against Livingston in August 2022 after signing a three-year contract at Easter Road and gained further senior experience on loan at Cove Rangers and Queen of the South.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.