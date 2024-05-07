Matthew Clarke has joined Livingston. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The 30-year-old made 411 appearances during his decade-long stay at Windsor Park, celebrating his testimonial season in the latest campaign, and enjoyed tremendous success, winning five Premiership titles, two Irish Cups, three League Cups, two County Antrim Shields and played over 40 times in Europe for the club.

Left-back Clarke has previous experience of playing in Scotland, spending two years with Glasgow giants Rangers before returning home to Linfield in 2013, and will link up with Livingston, who are set to be relegated to the Scottish Championship for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Martindale’s side have collected just 21 points from 35 matches during the current campaign and their six-year stay in the top-flight will come to an end.

Clarke left the South Belfast outfit alongside Jordan Stewart, who has joined Irish League rivals Crusaders, with Linfield posting on Monday: “Linfield Football Club can confirm that Matthew Clarke and Jordan Stewart will be leaving the club on the expiration of their contracts at the end of this month.

“After 11 years at the club, Matthew Clarke announced in a heartfelt social media post that he will be moving on this summer. Matthew made 411 appearances for the Blues in his tenure winning a total of 5 Irish Premiership League titles, 2 Irish Cups, 3 League Cups, a Charity Shield, 2 County Antrim Shields and made over 40 appearances in Europe for the club.

“Jordan Stewart is also confirmed to be leaving the club after playing in the Blue shirt for 7 years. Jordan made a total of 195 appearances for Linfield scoring 45 goals, 3 of which would win Linfield Goal of the Season in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2020/21. He won 4 league titles, an Irish Cup and 3 League Cups during his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad