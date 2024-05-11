Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having spent 11 successful years at Linfield, Matthew Clarke admits “there was only one place I really wanted to go” after signing for Scottish side Livingston as he looks to help them immediately bounce back to the Premiership.

Clarke won five Irish League titles, three League Cup crowns, two Irish Cups and two County Antrim Shields during his time at Windsor Park after returning to the club from Rangers in 2013.

He now heads back to Scotland with West Lothian outfit Livi, who are set to be relegated from the top-flight to the Championship after a six-season stay and are managed by David Martindale.

Clarke celebrated his testimonial season at Linfield in the most recent campaign – one which was marked by winning the BetMcLean Cup and reaching an Irish Cup final – and while the Blues offered him a contract extension, the 30-year-old says he “desperately wanted” to be part of an exciting challenge at Livingston.

Matthew Clarke celebrates scoring for Linfield against Loughgall during the most recent season. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

"I came home at 19/20 after Rangers and joined Linfield, which is all I've known,” he told the club’s media channel. “I was a Linfield player for 11 years and enjoyed my testimonial season this year.

"Once it came to January or February time the club had spoken to me and offered me a new contract and once I spoke to Davy (Martindale) at Livi there was only one place I really wanted to go.

"The season has been difficult for the club with relegation confirmed, but it's a club I think has competed well over the last six seasons in the SPL.

"We're down to the Championship now but it's an exciting challenge and hopefully we can push to get the club back to where it belongs. It was exciting and as the manager laid everything out to me it was something I desperately wanted to be part of."

Clarke played 43 times in Europe for Linfield, including as they came within touching distance of reaching the group stages of European competition in 2019 and 2022, while he was also trusted by manager David Healy – only Kirk Millar and Jamie Mulgrew have made more appearances during the ex-Northern Ireland international’s reign than the left-back.

He looks back fondly on over a decade spent in South Belfast and believes the experience gained there stands him in good stead for his move across the water.

"Over my 11 years there we had a successful time together,” he added. “We won five leagues together, two Irish Cups, three League Cups and two County Antrim Shields.

"I think I've the second most appearances for the club in Europe and played against some unbelievable sides...we drew Celtic one year, played Qarabag, AEK Athens, Legia Warsaw and were narrowly beaten in some of those games.

"We were denied on penalties for a place in the Europa Conference League group stages in 2022 (by RFS) and we probably should have been out of sight, but that's football and it was tough to take knowing you were 10 seconds away from going into the group stage of a European competition.