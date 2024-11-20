Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty feels he should have achieved more with Northern Ireland, including reaching 100 caps, and admits he has “made mistakes” throughout his career.

The 37-year-old scored 20 goals in 89 international appearances, a tally which puts him second only behind Northern Ireland legend David Healy on the all-time list, and netted six times throughout qualification to help his country reach Euro 2016.

Lafferty, who now plays for Scottish sixth-tier side Johnstone Burgh, was last called up in September 2022 for UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece, but was later withdrawn from the squad after a video circulated on social media of the then-Kilmarnock striker using sectarian language.

He subsequently received a 10-game ban from the Scottish Football Association and upon leaving the Premiership outfit returned to Northern Ireland to join Healy’s Linfield, where he made eight league appearances.

Kyle Lafferty after playing for Northern Ireland against Greece in June 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Lafferty won three league titles and one Scottish Cup across a successful four-year spell at Ibrox and made his Northern Ireland debut in 2006 during friendly games against Romania and Uruguay in the United States.

In an interview with BBC Sport NI, Lafferty opened up on errors made in the early stages of his career, saying: "I didn't turn up at times when I should have.

"Not reaching 100 caps, I blame myself for it, I should be well into 100. I wouldn't change my career for a second but there are disappointments.

"Deciding to go on holiday instead of playing for your country at times. This was like when I was 21, 22, 23, just knowing that I'd done well previously that I'd get another call-up, taking liberties like I said.

"Maybe throwing in an injury where the rest of the team I was at might have been getting a few days off and taking the days off rather than going to play for your country."

Lafferty’s career has taken him around Europe, enjoying spells in England, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Scotland, Norway, Cyprus and his homeland of Northern Ireland.

He played a key role in helping Michael O’Neill’s side qualify for Euro 2016 – the country’s first major tournament in 30 years – and wishes he could have had a final send-off in front of a packed Windsor Park.

"I'm not going to sit here and blame anyone else, the words came out of my mouth,” he reflected on the September 2022 incident. "It could have been handled better slightly, maybe. I felt I was flung under the bus in a way.

"Never getting a call-up since, was it down to that video? I don't know.