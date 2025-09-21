Former Rangers and Wigan Athletic winger slams 'abhorrent abuse' received from own fans

Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones has hit out at the “abhorrent abuse” he received from his own fans after making a first appearance since March for Carlisle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones, who has earned 19 international caps, also previously spent time on the books of Middlesbrough, Kilmarnock, Rangers and Wigan Athletic.

The 30-year-old had been sidelined through injury for the past six months, but came off the bench to register his first National League outing of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-1 win away to Altrincham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones made 21 appearances for Carlisle last term as they suffered relegation from League Two – the Brunton Park outfit are managed by former Manchester United star Mark Hughes.

Jordan Jones in action for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com)

Taking to social media, Jones slammed the abuse aimed in his direction from Carlisle supporters and said he won’t accept having his family go through the experience.

"Today was my first appearance in over six months due to a quad injury,” he posted on X. “I would never usually do anything like this and I accept fans having opinions but I shouldn't be made to feel I can't bring my four-year-old son to watch his dad play football due to the amount of abhorrent abuse I received today of our own fans.

"Last season was a failure for all involved including myself which I am not proud of. I was nowhere near the level I have showed previously in my career but I was one of many players and staff who let the club down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone inside the club know I played with multiple injuries last season until I physically couldn't play any more, contradictory to the image that's been painted of me from "fans".

"I will never shy away or hide from anyone or anything but I won't accept my family having to endure that amount of abuse coming to watch me play.

"Despite all of this it was a great feeling to be back on the grass after a long six months and get the all important three points. I will continue to work hard to get back to full fitness and get back to my best. Thanks to those who have shown support.”

Ex-Sunderland loanee Jones signed a three-year contract with Carlisle last summer after joining the Cumbrians following his release from Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored once for Northern Ireland, striking in a 3-0 victory over Malta in May 2021, while his last appearance came in 2023.

Jones qualifies to represent Northern Ireland through his father and having been left out of squads in 2020 by Ian Baraclough due to breaching Covid regulations while playing for Rangers, he reflected fondly on a maiden international goal.

“To get three goals as a team was a real positive and on a personal level I’m delighted to get my first goal for the country,” he said at the time. “Hopefully it’s the first of many.