Daniel Finlayson is set to join former Linfield teammate Matthew Clarke at Scottish outfit Livingston after signing an initial one-year contract with the West Lothian side.

Having started his career with Rangers before moving to St Mirren, Finlayson spent the 2022/23 campaign on-loan at Windsor Park before making the switch permanent after being named the club’s Player of the Year for a stellar debut Irish League season.

The 23-year-old played a key role as David Healy’s side won the BetMcLean Cup and once again starred this term, making 43 appearances across competitions to help Linfield defend their cup crown by beating Portadown in the showpiece decider while they also reached the Irish Cup final, losing out to Cliftonville in extra-time.

Finlayson had announced his departure last week, but Livingston, who will suffer Scottish Premiership relegation following six seasons in the top-flight, have now confirmed the versatile defender has signed a one-year deal with an automatic one-year extension if the club win immediate promotion.

Daniel Finlayson celebrates scoring against Cliftonville. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

He will link up with Clarke after the left-back penned a two-year contract with David Martindale’s side last week, ending an 11-year stay with Linfield where he won five Irish League titles.

"We’re pleased to announce that defender Daniel Finlayson will join the Lions ahead of the 2024-25 season after agreeing a pre-contract to join from Northern Irish Premiership side, Linfield,” Livingston posted on their website. “The 23-year-old who has been capped at U21 level for Northern Ireland, started his career with Rangers before loan spells with Orange County in America and then St Mirren.

“That loan spell with St Mirren became permanent in 2021 before going on loan to Kelty Hearts for the 2021-22 season and then an initial loan to Linfield for the 2022-23 season.

“The right-sided defender would play 52 times for Linfield in that 2022-23 season, making his debut in a UEFA Champions League Qualifier before going on to lift the club Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign.