Former Rangers youngster Kyle McClelland is amongst a trio of players confirmed to be departing Coleraine this summer following the end of his loan spell from Hibernian.

The 23-year-old, who started his career with the Glasgow giants before joining Hibs in 2022, was one of the Bannsiders’ first additions as they transitioned to a full-time model last summer under Dean Shiels.

Reports from Scotland in recent days suggested Coleraine would look to make McClelland’s Showgrounds stay a permanent one, but the former Northern Ireland youth international is also understood to have offers in the Scottish Championship and England’s League Two.

McClelland racked up 40 appearances across all competitions last term, including starting in both of Coleraine’s European play-off fixtures.

Kyle McClelland is leaving Coleraine after his loan spell from Hibernian. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Kyle became one of the first signings in the summer as the Bannsiders transformed into a full-time set-up,” the club posted. “The big defender quickly turned into a fans’ favourite and clocked up 40 appearances during his year at The Showgrounds.

“His impressive form saw him voted by fans as the club’s Player of the Month for August. Coleraine FC thanks Kyle for his efforts during the 2024/25 campaign.”

Another summer signing departing Coleraine is former Coventry City winger Kyle Spence, who arrived in the Irish League after a spell with Maltese top-flight outfit Gzira United.

The 28-year-old made 20 Premiership appearances and scored in an Irish Cup victory over Armagh City.

"Kyle joined the club in the summer after a spell in Malta and made 25 appearances in all competitions,” said Coleraine. “The winger found the back of the net against Limavady United and Armagh City in the North-West Cup and Irish Cup respectively.

“A popular figure in the changing room, Kyle leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”

Paddy Burns will also depart Coleraine upon the expiry of his short-term deal after joining in January.

Burns, who won the Irish Cup with Cliftonville in 2024, made nine appearances across all competitions.

"Paddy made the switch to The Showgrounds on a short-term deal in the recent January transfer window,” the club posted. “The defender – who can operate across the back four – made a total of nine appearances in all competitions.

“He capped his debut in fine style after helping the Bannsiders lift the North-West Senior Cup with a win against Ballinamallard United.