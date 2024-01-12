Making his Glentoran return was a no-brainer for Charlie Lindsay as the former Rangers youngster joined Warren Feeney’s side on a loan deal until the end of this season.

The 19-year-old progressed through the Glens academy, playing alongside the likes of current first team players Aaron Wightman and Jonny Russell, and became the club’s youngest-ever outfield star when making a County Antrim Shield substitute appearance against Ballyclare Comrades aged 15.

Lindsay made the move to Ibrox in 2020 and this summer switched to Derby County, where he has registered seven Premier League 2 appearances.

"When I heard the Glens had interest I immediately thought I wanted to come back and play my football here,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.

Charlie Lindsay with Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: Glentoran FC

"I’ve learnt a lot since I went across the water and my game has came on quite a lot as well. I think what this will give me is first team experience and learn different sides of it – that’s what I’m looking forward to.

"I woke up with a smile on my face and I couldn’t wait to get in for my first session and meet the lads. I knew some of the lads from the last time I was here and it was some to see some new faces too.