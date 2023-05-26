The 30-year-old joined the Inver Reds from Ballymena United in July 2015 and spent three seasons with the club – the last of which was under the ownership of Kenny Bruce.

Larne finished seventh in that 2017/18 Championship campaign but striker David McDaid signed in November from Waterford after turning down interest from Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following year, McDaid netted 20 league goals to help fire Larne into the top-flight as champions and registered double figures in each of the next three seasons before moving to Ballymena United last summer.

James McCabe celebrates his goal against Portadown in the 2016/17 Irish Cup fifth round

"We had signed Davy McDaid, Marty Donnelly, Ciaran Caldwell and a couple of other boys,” said McCabe. “McDaid was the big one - he's the signing that kickstarted Larne into what they are now.

"There was a choice between signing for Linfield who I think were top of the Premiership at the time or Larne who were mid-table in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"McDaid chose Larne and that set the precedent of 'OK, this is a club going in that direction'. When you can compete with Linfield for signatures then it's a totally different story.”

Tiernan Lynch had arrived as manager at the start of McCabe’s final season, which was impacted due to work commitments, and says him and brother Seamus deserve every bit of success.

"With me, I spoke to Tiernan in the January and said I couldn't commit with work being too much and I wasn't on any mad money so the only way I'm paying my bills is by taking the promotion at work so there was a choice between that and seeing out the end of the season with Larne,” he added.

"Tiernan said to me to see out the end of the season anyway and come when I can so I did that and it drew to a natural end at the close of the season because I couldn't commit the way I wanted to and the way I would need to to even try and feature, never mind start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's what made me resent football a bit because I wanted to be able to give it 100% but I wasn't able to because of work. I didn't want to annoy people because I wasn't turning up, running late to training - that was never a lack of commitment but purely down to work.

"First and foremost more than a great manager he's (Tiernan) a great fella. His football knowledge is off the charts - him and Seamus.

"Seamus coached me at Cliftonville as a youth player and he took me in at Larne and was great to work with. He will always make time for you - I walked past him the other week and he's such a civil fella.

"He has great knowledge and understanding of the game and he's up there with the cream of the crop in this country."

Advertisement Hide Ad