Former West Brom and Ipswich Town defender admits opening prestigious SuperCupNI 'a real honour'

Northern Ireland legend Gareth McAuley admits opening this summer’s prestigious Budget Energy SuperCupNI tournament is a “real honour” and brings back memories from his own time playing in the competition.

McAuley went on to enjoy a remarkable career which brought him from the Irish League to the Premier League, spending time at Linfield, Crusaders and Coleraine before moving to England.

The defender was on the books of Lincoln City, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, West Brom and Rangers before retiring and also earned 80 caps for Northern Ireland.

McAuley scored one of his country’s most iconic goals to help Michael O’Neill’s side seal Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon and now serves as U19 manager, leading his team into last summer’s European Championships on home soil.

Northern Ireland legend Gareth McAuley will open the SuperCupNI this summer. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

He played 203 times in England’s top-flight for West Brom and was named their Player of the Year in 2012/13, but still holds early memories from playing in the SuperCupNI – which was then known as the Milk Cup – for the Dundonald Junior League in 1994.

McAuley will return to officially open the competition’s 42nd edition this summer with 62 teams and more than 1,200 young players from around the world taking part.

“It’s a real honour to be invited to open this year’s Budget Energy SuperCupNI,” said McAuley. “I have so many fond memories of playing in the tournament as a teenager and it was a massive part of my own football journey.

“I made lifelong friends and memories playing at the tournament and what always stood out to me was how many of my teammates throughout my professional career talked about playing in it with the fondest of memories.

“The crowds, the energy, and the sense of occasion right across the week, not to mention the top-class football, make this tournament really special.

"It’s also a vital platform for young local talent to showcase their ability against top international opposition and to experience the standards needed to progress in the game.

“Everyone looks forward to the welcome parade and opening ceremony.

"It’s such a brilliant occasion, with the streets packed full of people cheering the players on and giving the visiting teams a warm Northern Ireland welcome. It’ll be fantastic to be part of that atmosphere once again.”

The tournament will take place from July 27 to August 1 with fixtures hosted throughout Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council areas.

Some of the biggest names in world football, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Rangers and Aston Villa will be in action.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Gareth has agreed to officially open this year’s tournament,” said Victor Leonard, Chairperson of Budget Energy SuperCupNI. “He’s not only one of Northern Ireland’s most respected footballing figures, but someone who understands first-hand what the Budget Energy SuperCupNI means to young players, their families and friends, having played in the tournament as a teenager.

“Gareth’s journey from competing in the tournament to becoming a mainstay on the international stage is exactly the kind of story that continues to inspire the next generation.

“His presence will bring real excitement to what is already shaping up to be a fantastic week of football, with so many top-class teams showcasing the very best of local and international talent across our boys’ and girls’ sections.”

John Rooney, Managing Director of Budget Energy, added: “Having someone of Gareth McAuley’s stature officially open this year’s tournament speaks to everything the SuperCupNI represents. It gives young players a platform to compete, grow, and dream big.

“His journey from a teenage participant to an international footballer, who famously scored Northern Ireland’s first-ever goal at a European Championship during Euro 2016, is exactly the kind of story that inspires the next generation.

“We are incredibly proud to support a tournament that continues to shine a spotlight on emerging talent from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and around the world.