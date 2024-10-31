Former Northern Ireland international Grant McCann has completed his challenge of running 10km every day in October to raise crucial funds in the fight against prostate cancer.

Prostate United called upon football fans to walk, run or cycle every day in October and help save men’s lives with prostate cancer killing one man every 45 minutes.

McCann, who is currently in charge of League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers, finished his final run on Thursday afternoon and has already raised over £3,500 after covering 310.5km – equivalent to 193 miles – this month and ended on a high by recording a new personal best for the distance.

The 44-year-old was born in Belfast and made four Premier League appearances for West Ham United before enjoying spells at the likes of Peterborough United, Cheltenham Town and Scunthorpe United alongside representing his country 39 times.

McCann finished his playing career in the Irish League with Linfield and moved into management at Peterborough United while he also won the League One title with Hull City in 2021.

He undertook the running challenge alongside his assistant Cliff Byrne and Rovers’ head of recruitment James Coppinger, telling The Guardian: “We’ve managed to get more than 60 people involved in the Doncaster page this year – everyone is doing something. It has brought the whole club together with the camaraderie around the place.

“They’re constantly trying to find a cure. I know they will get to the bottom of it, find solutions, because speaking to the professors, they don’t think they’re too far away.

“If our efforts can help in any way then we’re really happy to do so. Hopefully we can make a difference. It was an amazing day to go and see what they do (during a visit to the Biodiscovery Institute at the University of Nottingham). The people, how hard they work, the machinery; it’s an unbelievable place.”

Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)