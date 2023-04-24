Four English clubs in £300,000 transfer race for Larne striker Lee Bonis

Bonis has bagged 17 goals this term, with the striker also chipping in with seven assists as his side lifted the Irish League crown for the first time in their 134-year history.

The 23-year-old operates as an out-and-out striker and has found the back of the net on a regular basis over the past couple of campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portadown-born forward buried 15 goals for his hometown in the 2020-21 campaign, prompting a move to Larne where he followed that return up with 12 finishes last term after a record £100,000 switch.

Lee Bonis.

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that four clubs are eyeing a bid for the front man ahead of next season, including Portsmouth, who are managed by John Mousinho – a former Oxford City man that worked with Irish League talent in Mark Sykes, Gavin Whyte and Joel Cooper.

The Blues head coach has identified the Northern Irish market as one which could be a fertile breeding ground for his side to harvest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad