Play-off games between Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint to settle which club would take a place in next season’s Premiership were originally set for this week but postponed following the Irish FA decision to refuse the latter a licence.

Now – following a NIFL meeting “with all affected member clubs...to look at possible outcomes and timelines to finish the current season” – fresh dates have been mapped out for May 30 and June 3 involving Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League sides.

The NIFL statement read: “All parties have agreed there is no other option but to allow the Warrenpoint Town appeals process to run its course and have agreed provisional dates of Tuesday 30 May and Saturday 3 June for the Promotion-Relegation Playoffs.

Gerard Lawlor, the NI Football League chief executive

“The hearing for Warrenpoint Town’s appeal has been scheduled for Wednesday 10 May, and NIFL will review the playoff dates week commencing Monday 15 May - but can confirm that no matches will take place earlier than the provisional dates outlined.”

The European play-off series “will continue as planned, with confirmation of fixtures and dates to be announced following the Irish Cup final” according to the Northern Ireland Football League statement.

Gerard Lawlor, the NI Football League chief executive, stated: “We as an organisation find ourselves caught up in a situation that we have no control over or involvement in.

“We envisage this situation will continue for a number of weeks and it will have an impact on the league at all levels, so we have worked to provide a provisional clear pathway for clubs to complete their seasons.

"It is imperative we continue to engage and communicate with member clubs as best we can.