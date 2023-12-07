From 16 months on the sidelines with ACL injury to scoring winner which helped Amateur League club seal Irish Cup history
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 30-year-old missed the entirety of last season and returned in August, scoring in just his second game back as the Amateur League club kicked their Irish Cup campaign off with a 7-0 win over AFC Craigavon, but not even they could have dreamt of the journey that followed.
They’ve since navigated their way past 18th Newtownabbey OB and Premier Intermediate League pair Moyola Park and Tobermore United, where McCrory popped up with a dramatic 93rd minute strike to secure Willowbank’s presence amongst the country’s elite in Wednesday’s draw for the first time.
Moments like that have made the countless lonely hours of rehabilitation and questions of self-doubt about whether he’d even make it back to the pitch at all worthwhile.
"The WhatsApp group chat was going crazy,” he said. “Once you seen your name amongst the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville, it became reality for us. Just even to hear our name called out was brilliant. A couple of years ago we were in 2B and you wouldn't have believed this.
"I was out for 16 months with an ACL injury so it was great to get back and play my part. I didn't think at some stages I would ever play again but I've managed to get back this season and I'm taking every game as a bonus and enjoying it all.
"I've been down this road before. It was only a couple of years before that where my ACL had gone so I've had rotten luck with injuries. It was a long process of training by myself through rehab and you start to question yourself if you'll ever be able to get back.
"Now that I'm back and playing, I'm taking every game as it comes and enjoying every minute because you never know when the next injury could be."
The club have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years and booked Division 1B promotion following an undefeated campaign last term.
They’ve kicked this season off in similar fashion, winning all four league matches to date and have secured their spot in a Border Cup final showdown with Comber Rec at Seaview on New Year’s Day, five days before they travel to Stangmore Park.
What makes all this success even more significant for McCrory is the fact the team is managed by brother Decky while two of his cousins also play.
"It really is a family affair,” he added. “It makes it so much more special playing with your family and they know what I've gone through to get back. Other players within the club are playing with family members too and it makes it that more special.
"There are a lot of people that have been there for years and years behind the scenes and gone through the dark days of relegations, so to get this far and get them a big day out is great, but it's not one where we'll be turning up just to make up the numbers. We'll be playing the same way we have done to get ourselves here and we'll have a good rattle at them.
"Stranger things have happened. Newington beat Glentoran (as an Amateur League club in 2012) and maybe they'll underestimate us a wee bit - you never know. We know what we're capable of and we'll turn up to give a good account of ourselves."