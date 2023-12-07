From spending 16 months on the sidelines with a second ACL injury to scoring the winning goal that set up Willowbank’s Irish Cup fifth round tie against Premiership outfit Dungannon Swifts, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Thomas McCrory.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old missed the entirety of last season and returned in August, scoring in just his second game back as the Amateur League club kicked their Irish Cup campaign off with a 7-0 win over AFC Craigavon, but not even they could have dreamt of the journey that followed.

They’ve since navigated their way past 18th Newtownabbey OB and Premier Intermediate League pair Moyola Park and Tobermore United, where McCrory popped up with a dramatic 93rd minute strike to secure Willowbank’s presence amongst the country’s elite in Wednesday’s draw for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moments like that have made the countless lonely hours of rehabilitation and questions of self-doubt about whether he’d even make it back to the pitch at all worthwhile.

Willowbank will travel to Dungannon Swifts in the Irish Cup fifth round in January. PIC: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"The WhatsApp group chat was going crazy,” he said. “Once you seen your name amongst the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville, it became reality for us. Just even to hear our name called out was brilliant. A couple of years ago we were in 2B and you wouldn't have believed this.

"I was out for 16 months with an ACL injury so it was great to get back and play my part. I didn't think at some stages I would ever play again but I've managed to get back this season and I'm taking every game as a bonus and enjoying it all.

"I've been down this road before. It was only a couple of years before that where my ACL had gone so I've had rotten luck with injuries. It was a long process of training by myself through rehab and you start to question yourself if you'll ever be able to get back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now that I'm back and playing, I'm taking every game as it comes and enjoying every minute because you never know when the next injury could be."

The club have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years and booked Division 1B promotion following an undefeated campaign last term.

They’ve kicked this season off in similar fashion, winning all four league matches to date and have secured their spot in a Border Cup final showdown with Comber Rec at Seaview on New Year’s Day, five days before they travel to Stangmore Park.

What makes all this success even more significant for McCrory is the fact the team is managed by brother Decky while two of his cousins also play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really is a family affair,” he added. “It makes it so much more special playing with your family and they know what I've gone through to get back. Other players within the club are playing with family members too and it makes it that more special.

"There are a lot of people that have been there for years and years behind the scenes and gone through the dark days of relegations, so to get this far and get them a big day out is great, but it's not one where we'll be turning up just to make up the numbers. We'll be playing the same way we have done to get ourselves here and we'll have a good rattle at them.